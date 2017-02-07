New Hale Springs Inn GM wants to return historic venue to the public

ROGERSVILLE — At the top of newly hired Hale Springs Inn general manager John Marion’s priority list is returning Rogersville’s 193-year-old hotel and restaurant to the community.

Marion told the Times-News Tuesday he wants to debunk the myth that the inn is too fancy or expensive for regular, everyday folks.

“There’s a perception that it’s a very expensive, coat-and-tie type of restaurant, but it’s not,” Marion said. “We’re relaxed. People come in jeans and T-shirts all the time. It’s a very moderately priced menu cooked by Chef Nick (Spirko) and his team. We want to offer as much fresh, new items as possible to keep it popular.

“For lunch, we serve all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar for $8, and the highest priced item on the menu is $22 for a large pork chop dinner, which is very reasonable for what you get. But there’s still things in the $9-$10 range on the dinner menu.”

The Hale Springs Inn is owned by the nonprofit Rogersville Heritage Association, which oversaw a long, setback-plagued renovation of the facility that was completed in 2009.

Aside from being the oldest continuously operated inn in Tennessee, the Hale Springs Inn’s main claim to fame is that three presidents stayed there: Andrew Jackson, James Polk and Andrew Johnson.

Marion’s professional journey to Hale Springs Inn manager has been somewhat unconventional.

He was born in Bristol, Tenn., but raised in Fredericksburg, Va.

He recently moved to Kingsport to live with his father. His wife, who is an accountant at a school system, will join him in Kingsport when her school year ends.

Right out of college, Marion taught biology in Fiji in the Peace Corps, and then he was a research associate performing cancer studies at the Medical College of Virginia.

Afterward, he taught high school earth science and biology before earning a master’s degree in public health at the University of Michigan.

That degree led him into the hospitality field, where he first worked for a company that does food safety audits in restaurants and hotels.

That job required a lot of travel, so he took a job as an operations specialist at Marriott International covering 14 hotels in Virginia.

Most recently, however, he worked as a manager for Hyatt Regency in Fredericksburg.

“It’s a big change going from a 93-room hotel with a restaurant to a nine-room hotel with a restaurant and a much smaller staff,” Marion said. “I consider it a challenge.

“I came up and visited twice, and I see a lot of potential in this inn and the tavern. I was very excited to come up. I saw potential for travelers from outside the area to come in and stay in a historical setting. It’s beautiful and there’s so much to offer.”

He hopes to work with local and regional business and community leaders to promote historical tourism in and around Hawkins County.

For example, he’s interested in developing hotel package deals with other parks and attractions in the region.

“Visitors can use the Hale Springs Inn as a hub to explore and do day trips from there,” Marion said. “It’s not too far for a person staying in a nice place like this to take a day trip to Dollywood. We also need to get some historical tours going here. I’d like to update the Rogersville historical walking tour map and introduce visitors to Rogersville’s beauty and history.”

But he also wants the Hale Springs Inn to become a go-to destination for locals as well.

“There’s been some toes stepped on along the way, and we want to try to fix those relationships and bring people back to the inn as it has been in the past,” Marion said.

He describes the menu as American fare. Marion and executive chef Nick Spirko are working to downsize the menu, to have more of a weekly selection that focuses on what’s seasonal and fresh.

“We also want to try to get some more historical things on the menu” Marion said. “You can take historical items and bump them up a notch, but have some history behind the items. We’ve also done that at the bar. We’ve had a smaller bar menu with some historical specialty drinks that were served back in the 1800s. We want to bring a historical theme to the whole stay.”