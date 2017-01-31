Records don't indicate Wellmont-MSHA merger was in trouble

On January 13, Wellmont and Mountain States (MSHA) announced their request for additional time to supplement their application for a Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) that would seal the Tennessee portion of the merger was granted by TDH.

The two systems said they requested the extension to “provide additional information” to their COPA application. A similar Cooperative Agreement application is being considered by the Virginia Department of Health.

On that same day, Dreyzehner issued a statement indicating he agreed with the Federal Trade Commission’s position that the COPA would result in less competition for health care services in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“Due to the size of the region, the size of the population impacted and the involvement of two states, this is an unprecedented proposal, not only in Tennessee but across the country,” Dreyzehner said. “The Tennessee Department of Health takes its role in this process very seriously on behalf of Tennesseans.

“The applicants have requested to make additional submissions to the application and have requested that the department withdraw its decision in September deeming the application complete. Based on the unique nature of this application, it is appropriate to accept and consider additional information and grant the applicants’ request. Therefore, the application is currently deemed not complete, and the 120-day deadline to act on the application has not yet started.”

In an email sent back on Dec. 3, 2016, MSHA President and CEO Alan Levine suggested a 30-day delay to Dreyzehner for his January 13 decision related to MSHA’s and Wellmont Health System’s COPA application.

The reason for the delay: The Sevier County wild fires.

“Given the extraordinary events and the critical role you play in serving the state during this time, we believe it would be appropriate for you to prioritize your efforts toward the state’s response, and as people who care deeply for our neighbors, we would want it no other way,” Levine told Dreyzehner. “... There should be no competition for your time or focus right now ... there is nothing more compelling that happens during the tenure of a Secretary or Commissioner or which will have a more lasting impact than how you handle a disaster, and all you can do is your best to help people when they are suffering. We are praying for you and for the Governor. We, of course, stand ready to be of assistance in any way.”

Dreyzehner, however, responded: “Again, thank you for your note and thoughtful suggestion. After consulting with my counsel and the AG’s (attorney general) office we do not think the statute is sufficiently clear on whether an extension may be granted. Given this, we must continue with the original timetable.”

In late December, Levine also made TDH aware that none of Wellmont’s or MSHA’s hospitals made a federal government list of hospitals being penalized for poor patient safety performance related to their peers.

“NOT ONE BALLAD HEALTH (the planned name for the merged system) IS ON THE PENALTY LIST FOR HARM,” Levine noted in all capital letters. “I’d say that is pretty impressive, and objective going forward is to get even better. Couldn’t be more pleased with this.”

For more about the proposed merger go to www.becomingbettertogether.org.