George thrilled to bring Blue Ridge Properties to downtown

Of course, she’s speaking of her new downtown Blue Ridge Properties office building, which consolidates 57 agents and support staff from two other locations within the Model City.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be in downtown Kingsport,” George said during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the 9,000-square-foot office. “We all believe in this community, we believe in Kingsport and there is nowhere I’d rather be than right here on Broad Street.”

Dozens of employees, staff, friends, city and chamber officials turned out for Tuesday’s event, which included door prizes for gift cards from as many downtown restaurants as Blue Ridge employees could find, George said.

The new one-and-a-half-story building is located at 321 Broad St. on the site of the old Woolworth’s building. BRP purchased the building last year, demolished it and began construction during the summer.

The $1.2 million structure combines the staffs of the company’s Lynn Garden and Center Street locations and houses 57 real estate agents and support staff. BRP’s Colonial Heights office will remain open, George assured.

BRP originally started on Center Street in the 1970s, then moved to its current office on Lynn Garden Drive. The company opened a Colonial Heights office in 1992, and then a Center Street office 1998.

Due to space issues at the Center Street and Lynn Garden sites, BRP began looking for a solution in 2015, coming up with the idea of merging the two crowded offices into one central location in downtown Kingsport.

The relocation took place during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season and opened for business around the first of the year.

George thanked and praised all of her agents and support staff during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

“I am thrilled with this building,” she said. “It has just been a dream come true. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be here and have this building.”