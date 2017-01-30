Zack's brew tour

He’s traveling the state in a 1989 Chevy mini-bus bought on Craigslist.org for his so-called “TN Beer Run,” an effort to promote craft beer in Tennessee.

Along with photographer Matt Malone and trip coordinator Jessica Warblow, Roskop is sharing their experience through a series of Facebook Live tours of craft beer breweries and “after parties” open to locals and other craft beer enthusiasts. Two of those Kingsport after parties recently happened at the Model City Tap House and Sleepy Owl Brewery.

The group is covering 1,400 miles visiting 76 breweries in just 21 days.

Roskop began educating Knoxvillians and tourists about craft beer and the people who create it in the Knoxville area through his business, Knox Brew Tours, and decided to take that craft beer show on the road.

“The Tennessee Beer Run is sort of a crazy idea I had to promote craft beer culture across the state,” Roskop noted.

The Tennessee craft beer scene is gaining steam, he pointed out.

“A couple things that have been really exciting to get to a better beer state is we just passed the high-gravity beer law which took effect Jan. 1, 2017,” Roskop said. “We now make beer up to 10.2 percent alcohol, and it’s not considered liquor anymore. That’s opening up a lot of options ... high-gravity beer is sold in liquor stores and in grocery stores. That’s a big step in the right direction ... there’s also a bill to allow beer festivals to mix liquor with beer.”

Last Tuesday, Roskop and his crew were at the Gypsy Circus Cider Co. off Fort Henry Drive as part of the tour and did a Facebook Live interview with business owner Aaron Carson.

The company opened last spring and now sells 16 different kinds of cider to about 80 accounts, including Food City, in the Tri-Cities and Knoxville.

Gypsy Circus Cider will enter the Nashville market soon, Carson said. The business is branded as “Tennessee’s Original Cidery” and has the “Pick Tennessee” designation from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

“This is where the magic happens,” Carson, who used to run beer festivals, told Roskop in the cider making area. “We have partners who have their own orchards. They press the juice, and when they press it, we get it here ... the day it’s pressed is when we get it ... We get local apples within a two-hour radius ... the difference between us and a brewery is that apples are different every time you get them.”

Roskop pointed out promoting small business owners like Carson will throw a bigger spotlight on craft breweries.

“We’re a little bit behind compared to a lot of states, but I think we’re moving and growing in a healthy way,” he concluded.

The craft beer industry in the United States grew by 18 percent in 2014 according to the Brewers Association of Boulder, Colo. That takes into account producers who make less than six million barrels annually. The 18 percent accounted for $19.6 billion in sales in 2014.

According to MSN Money, craft breweries increased their output from 10 million barrels in 2010 to 22 million barrels in 2014.

States with revenue problems have taken notice, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). From California to New York, states are promoting craft beer sales and changing beer distribution laws to make it easier for craft breweries to sell directly to consumers through pubs and restaurants, NCSL reported.

States have different laws regarding craft breweries, although all 50 states allow tasting samples. According to NCSL, 35 states allow breweries and brewpubs sell to beer to customers directly without using a distributor.

Asheville, N.C. has been declared the Craft Beer Capital of the U.S. thanks to its plentiful and clean water supply and the new state laws which raised the cap on alcohol content for beer form 6 percent to 15 percent. While the new state laws also allow craft brewers to pour on site, they cannot self-distribute if they produce more than 25,000 barrels a year.

Craft breweries are also opening stores in airports now, allowing travelers to take samples home with them. Denver International Airport joined brewing hotspots like Portland, Ore., and Boise and even Anchorage in offering to-go bottles for tourists.

For more go to www.Thetnbeerrun.com.

For more about craft beer in Tennessee go to http://tncraftbrewers.org.

For more about Gypus Circus Cider Co. go to http://gypsycircuscider.com.

For more about Knox Brew Tours go to www.knoxbrewtours.com.