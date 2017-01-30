Veterinarian's office generating green by going green with solar panels

In November, Dr. Katherine Calcote installed solar panels on the roof of her 8,000-square-foot veterinary building at 204 W. Main St. in Mount Carmel.

She later found out she would have to install a new transformer that could handle all the juice their were generating, and the new system didn't go online until the second week in December.

Her original intent was to go green and reduce the office's carbon footprint as well as its electric bill.

With the assistance of her son, Oak Ridge engineer Edward Palmer, they discovered that this solar panel purchase could actually be a profitable revenue-generating investment that should pay for itself within four years.

"We are generating a commodity," Calcote told the Times-News on Friday. "Basically, businesses that have a carbon footprint that is too large will actually purchase this commodity so that they can offset their carbon footprint."

She added "Obviously, it's going to offset our electric bill. The other thing is we are attempting to be responsibly green. We felt that the slant of our roof was optimum for this."

Initially, she applied for a USDA grant but was denied due to the office's proximity to Kingsport.

Calcote decided to move forward anyway and pay for the entire $111,000 project out of her own pocket.

The panels generate up to 49.5 kilowatts, which was the highest permitted for their location by AEP.

The amount of revenue depends on the amount of electricity sold in the market where this excess power is sold.

Palmer said his understanding is that the electricity being generated on their roof is sold in New England.

"They say this system will actually generate 65,721 kilowatt hours per year," Palmer said. "The revenue depends on the amount that sells for on the market. Anyone can purchase it. It goes from here to AEP's power banks, where it is then sold on the open market."

These solar panels contain 172 modules, and the dimensions of the panels are 65.35 inches by 38.98 inches. They are guaranteed for 10 years but usually aren't replaced for 20 years.

Aside from receiving revenue for the sale of their electricity, they also receive a stipend from AEP.

"That's two ways to get paid," Calcote said. "Literally you offset your electric bill because AEP gives us a percentage for what we generate. And then we produce this commodity that's sold as well, so that's two different ways to get income from it."

The Mount Carmel Pet Hospital has been in business since 2010. Dr. Rebecca Bonsor practices there along with Calcote.

A long-term goal is for the pet hospital to become self sufficient regarding electricity.

If they purchase batteries and sync the electricity they produce into the batteries, they could conceivably go "off the grid."

That was Calcote's original intention before she found out there was revenue to be had by selling electricity.

"That's another big investment," she said. "We'd love to be independent at some point. And if not off the grid, then capable of operating two days in the event of a long-term outage. For now, we need to get this system paid for and do some research on batteries for later."