Hawkins factory exec raising awareness about the impact of Chinese imports

Contour’s plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park makes glass components for appliances such as stovetops and stove doors.

They sell to three main manufacturers: General Electric, Whirlpool and Electrolux.

Contour CFO Kristen Bacon told the Times-News Friday the company recently experienced an increase in the cost of raw materials. As a result, Contour raised the price of its products to offset the additional overhead.

In September, however, the company was forced to lay off 12 employees due to a Chinese glass supplier undercutting Contour’s prices with Electrolux, costing Contour 30 percent of its business.

Now Bacon is raising awareness about the effect that offshore price undercutting is having on small businesses.

She has already spoken to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and enlisted the support of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.

Her next stop is a meeting with staff members from the offices of Sen. Bob Corker, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Phil Roe.

With President Trump taking office this month, Bacon said this is the perfect time to bring more attention to this issue.

“This is exactly what the current administration has been talking about, so there’s no better time than right now to raise awareness,” she said. “You can understand the impact of 30 percent of volume and 12 families affected by this. We went from having 96 employees at the beginning of January, 2016 to now we have 70.”

Bacon added, “That’s all related to getting undercut. When we have a raw material price increase, we just can’t absorb it.”

Contour was founded in 1985 as a niche specialty glass tempering company for the appliance, aquarium and millwork industry.

The company currently serves the appliance, solar glass, lighting, display, and building products markets with more than 155,000 square feet of manufacturing space and three tempering lines at Phipps Bend near Surgoinsville.

“The intent of speaking with the Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Board and our representatives in federal government was to spread awareness about how this offshore purchasing affects small businesses,” Bacon said. “We employ a lot of people in the Surgoinsville area, and we want to keep them employed.”