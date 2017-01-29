Costa says Eastman 'building the foundation for our future'

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Friday, Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa reiterated that message.

He called 2016 a “solid year” for the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical company although both sales revenue and earnings per share were down.

Still, the company expects this year’s adjusted earnings per share to be 8 to 12 percent higher than 2016’s.

Eastman’s list of near-term headwinds for 2017 include an uncertain global economy, a stronger dollar, volatile raw material and energy prices and challenges in the company’s Fibers business.

Growth drivers, according to Eastman, include its portfolio of specialty businesses, high-margin innovative products and more aggressive cost reduction.

Costa highlighted Eastman’s organic growth stars — including Tritan in medical devices, Saflex acoustic interlayers, Crystex tire resins and Eastman Visualize in video displays.

“Our innovative specialty businesses continue to grow strongly, improving product mix and accelerating our overall earnings growth,” Costa told analysts.

Cost reduction efforts helped the bottom line at the beginning of last year by $100 million, and Eastman expects to cut another $100 million this year due to actions taken in the fourth quarter of 2016, Costa said.

“That was achieved without sacrificing investments in our long-term growth initiatives,” he said of cost management efforts.

Other financial highlights for 2016, added Costa, were generating more than $900 million in adjusted free cash flow, reducing debt by nearly a half-billion dollars, and returning more than $417 million to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

“It also demonstrates we can execute on things we can control, from cost reductions to returning cash to our shareholders,” said Costa. “ ... We’re building the foundation for our future. We will increase our innovation efforts, which are key to the long-term success of Eastman.”

Expect an acceleration of share repurchases and an increasing dividend in 2017, Costa also told analysts.

The company reported on Thursday it contributed $200 million to its U.S. defined pension plans — including $150 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

“We will not be making any pension contributions in the U.S. in 2017,” Eastman Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Curt Espeland disclosed.

Espeland also noted the company still is looking into divesting its excess ethylene at its facility in Longview, Texas, along with other olefin commodities.

“We continue to have a number of parties actively engaged in our process. ... We’re continuing to work a variety of options from outright sale to partnership and commercial options,” Espeland said. “Each negotiation has its own scope, structure and timeline. ... It’s not your typical divestiture process. We’ll continue to be a patient seller as things play out in the marketplace as we try to create some value with this transaction. That may take some time.”

When asked about future merger or acquisition actions, Costa responded: “I don’t have anything in the pipeline that would result in near-term possibilities.”

Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9 billion. The company employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and more than 6,000 in Kingsport.

For more, go to www.eastman.com.