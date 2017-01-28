Business incubator welcomes Flow MedTech

Georgia Tech biomedical engineering alumni Arnab Chakraborty and Christine Hang were first introduced to treat the problem in November 2013 and began testing prototypes using heart models by May 2014, according to a release.

Flow MedTech’s technology is focused on preventing strokes in patients with the most common irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation. The patent-pending technology prevents clot formation by blocking blood flow and thus reducing the risk of strokes.

“We are excited to have a new and growing business in the incubator,” said HBDC Director Keith Nakoff. “Flow MedTech has a lot of potential, and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for them.”

Flow MedTech is expanding its team as well. The company recently announced the appointment of Senthil Thambidorai as vice president of Medical Affairs. Thambidorai completed a Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic and a Cardiology Fellowship at the Creighton University-Department of Medicine in Nebraska. He plans to lead Flow MedTech’s efforts by providing clinical input and vision during the research and development phase. He will also facilitate strategic partnerships to strengthen and further Flow MedTech’s position in the market.

HBDC opened in August 2003 and has since worked toward providing entrepreneurial support for start-up companies as a small business incubator.

For more, go to www.HBDC.org.