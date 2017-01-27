Proposed psychiatric care hospital to be built

As a result, Strategic Behavioral Health (SBH) indicates it will follow through with its intention to construct the $12 million facility at the end of Executive Park Boulevard.

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency (HSDA) granted SBH a certificate of need to build the hospital last June, but MSHA appealed the decision to Davidson County Chancery Court.

HSDA has announced MSHA’s Woodridge Psychiatric Hospital has voluntarily dismissed that appeal.

“Our focus remains serving the people throughout our region who need behavioral services, as we have always reliably done, whether or not our patients have been able to pay,” MSHA spokeswoman Meaghan Smith said of the decision. “Woodridge recently was named among the top five percent of behavioral hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction, and we will always remain focused on that.”

MSHA said in a statement issued last year that it believed the proposed SBH facility would cause harm to Woodridge, and would make it more difficult for people who are uninsured or underinsured to access the care they need.

SBH Founder and President Jim Shaheen noted: “What we found out during the process was Woodridge continued to stay at capacity and this particular (SBH) hospital will be a great addition to the community.”

Last year, Shaheen said SBH did a national study and determined Kingsport didn’t have enough beds for psychiatric services.

The new hospital will provide psychiatric care for adults, adolescents and seniors, as well as substance abuse treatment for adults. Its service area will include Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee, along with three counties in Southwest Virginia — Wise, Scott and Lee.

Shaheen said SBH planned on closing the sale of the land on Friday, would have a mid-to-late summer groundbreaking and then allow 12 months for construction.

He also reiterated the project would create between 180 and 220 jobs with an average hourly wage of between $18 and $22 per hour, plus a full benefits package.

SBH also said other advantages of the project include decreasing costs for law enforcement in transporting mental health patients, and money saved for consumers, because there will be fewer emergency room visits.

“The more time we spend in the community, the more we realize there is a significant need for organized mental health care from an in-patient basis, and we feel like we will bring that expertise to the community and partner with the existing partners to bring the best health care possible,” Shaheen concluded.

