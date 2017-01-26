Eastman is confident about 2017

Sales revenue for the year stood at about $9 billion compared to $9.6 billion in 2015. Operating earnings were up slightly. Earnings per diluted share excluding non-core items were down.

“While the global business environment in 2016 was challenging, we remained focused on execution of our specialty transformation strategy,” Mark Costa, Eastman Board Chair and CEO, said in a prepared release. “We delivered volume growth in our specialty product lines, continued mix improvement particularly in Advanced Materials driven by double-digit growth of our innovative, high-margin products, and continued aggressive cost management. We remain confident in the resiliency of our portfolio and the sustainability of our strong cash flow going forward.”

For the year, sales revenue was down in the Additives & Functional Products segment, but up in Advanced Materials due to higher sales volume of premium products including Eastman TritanTM copolyester, Saflex® acoustic interlayers, and performance films. Sales were down in Chemical Intermediates and in Fibers due to reduced sales in China.

Net cash from operating activities was about $1.4 billion in 2016 compared to $1.6 billion in 2015. Eastman said it contributed $200 million to its U.S. defined pension plans, including $150 million in fourth-quarter 2016 that had been planned for future years.

In 2016, the company said it generated $909 million of adjusted free cash flow. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives, and repurchasing shares, according to Eastman.

In 2016, the company said it returned $417 million to stockholders through $272 million of dividends and $145 million of share repurchases. In addition, the company reduced total borrowings by $414 million. During fourth-quarter 2016, the company refinanced certain outstanding public debt with proceeds of the sale of new euro-denominated debt securities and term loan borrowings, resulting in extended weighted average maturity of outstanding debt and lowered interest expense.

Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2017, Costa said: “We enter 2017 well positioned to benefit from our strong portfolio of specialty businesses that leverage world-class technology platforms to deliver solid growth in attractive end markets and additional earnings growth from our high-value, innovative specialty products. However, we face an uncertain global business environment and continued challenges in Fibers. As a result, we have already taken aggressive cost reduction actions in fourth-quarter 2016 and are making great progress in our efforts to accelerate innovation and market development activities. Consistent with our previous guidance, we expect adjusted (earnings per share) growth in 2017 to be between 8-12 percent.”

Eastman’s stock closed at $80.29 per share on Thursday, up more than one percent.

For a detailed look at the company’s financial performance, click on the tables located at the top of this file.

For more go to www.eastman.com.