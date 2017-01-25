MagnifyMoney: ECU mobile app outranks more than 100 others

According to an ECU release, MagnifyMoney™ reviewed the ratings of mobile banking apps available through iTunes and Google Play for more than 100 of the top banks and credit unions.

“Our members never hesitate to let us know when a product or service is or isn’t performing up to their expectations,” said ECU President and CEO Olan Jones. “It’s always satisfying to know that we’ve provided a service that has made their lives easier and we appreciate their kind words regarding our mobile app. When we were contacted regarding our mobile app rankings in comparison to other financial institutions, it confirmed that we are, once again, providing members with exceptional services that go above and beyond anything they can find anywhere else.”

ECU says its member service is annually documented by an independent research firm, who consistently reports ECU members to be among the happiest in the nation.

In 2015, ECU says it tied with four other financial institutions for the coveted number one spot. The addition of Apple Watch capabilities most likely pushed it into the top position for 2016. ECU partners with NCR, a world leader in transaction technologies, to provide this top ranked mobile app to their members, according to the ECU release.

“At Eastman Credit Union, we strive to provide our members with the best products and services and our mobile applications are no exception,” said Darrell Dinsmore, vice president of Information Technology at ECU. “By partnering with NCR, an industry leader, we are able to offer our members with a best in class mobile solution that meets their needs when it comes to managing their finances on the go.”

The ability to take care of their account matters quickly and easily without interrupting their daily routine are the things mobile app users look for, according to ECU.

“People are increasingly relying upon mobile banking apps to meet their everyday banking needs,” said Nick Clements, founder of MagnifyMoney.com. “From checking balances to depositing checks, consumers have high expectations and even higher demands. Whether you are a large bank or a small credit union, the quality of your app could mean the difference between growing or shrinking your customer base. Eastman Credit Union has clearly been listening to their customers and investing in the right functionality. The ultimate test of an app comes from the user reviews, and Eastman should be proud to be ranked the best mobile banking app in the country in 2016.”

With more than 180,000 members worldwide, $3.5 billion in assets, and almost 700 employees, ECU operates 25 branch offices and more than 70 ATMs in four states, and provides access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs nationwide via the Allpoint Network.

For more go to www.ecu.org