KOSBE to hold Woman-Owned Wednesday events

The event — meant for women to get together regularly, to connect with mentors, share resources and best practices, continue to learn, be creative and have fun — will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served. Regular meetings will occur once a month, on Wednesday, with specific dates and times to be announced, since meeting dates and times will depend on the host.

KOSBE also said women business owners are encouraged to showcase their business and move the event around the region from month to month, which gives others an opportunity to be introduced to or learn more about their business.

The agenda will be heavy on networking and issues pertaining to women in business and female entrepreneurs and light on speakers and sales pitches. At each meeting, following a structured icebreaker activity, attendees will discuss an article or case study highlighting best practices. Participants can pick up business cards and leave information they would like to share within the network on an information island. Resources will be available physically on site and electronically online. All participants will be asked to complete a profile to facilitate matching and assess business needs and goals.

KOSBE Executive Director Aundrea Wilcox said: “I keep hearing women say that they don’t have enough time to network at our events. Networking is a top priority of this new initiative. I want women to talk to each other and help each other. I have said over and over again that entrepreneurship is problem-solving. We have created an environment where women can get comfortable describing the products or services they sell and brainstorm ways to grow their business. Networking should not be considered an afterthought or something to do only if time permits. Here we will make the time and we will make it count.”

A $10 per person donation is requested for this event, with proceeds benefiting the KOSBE Women of Worth project. RSVP at the KOSBE event page: www.kosbe.org/events.

The event is open to all women business owners and female entrepreneurs from across the Tri-Cities, including the region comprising the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol and the surrounding smaller towns and communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

To learn more, call (423) 392-8811 or visit www.kosbe.org.