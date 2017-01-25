Judge recommends final judgment against Heritage Glass, president

North American Specialty — an Illinois-based insurance company — filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in August naming Heritage Glass, Vic Davis and Eric Kerney as the defendants. NAS claims the now-defunct glass company owes it $750,000 for unpaid utility bills.

At the time Heritage Glass was in operation, Davis was a member of the company’s board of directors and Kerney was the president.

In a report filed Jan. 9, Magistrate Judge Clifton Corker recommended a final judgment filed against Heritage Glass and Kerney and noted that neither has responded to the lawsuit, the requests for default judgment or the pending motions despite the fact both have been served with each of those documents.

Under the terms of the indemnity agreement, Corker wrote that Heritage and Kerney are liable for the $750,000 in unpaid utility bills and nearly $15,000 in attorney fees.

According to the report, any objections to the recommendation must be filed within 14 days of its service or further appeal will be waived.

As for Davis, he filed a response to the lawsuit in October denying liability for all losses incurred as a result of the issuance of the bond. The case is scheduled for trial May 15, 2018.

Heritage Glass purchased the glass business line from AGC in the spring of 2014 for a reported $4.7 million. Kingsport, the state of Tennessee and Heritage management came together in a $15.8 million deal to restart the plant, which was closed by AGC in November 2012.

The company envisioned hiring 120 people short term, plus up to 300 long term. However, Heritage struggled with under-capitalization and shut down in May 2015. Since then, another company — EnviraGlass — purchased the assets of Heritage Glass and was attempting to make another go with the solar glass market, but it too shut down last fall due to lack of a third party investor.

In the lead-up to reopening the Heritage facility, Davis and Kerney accepted a general indemnity agreement with NAS, the lawsuit states. The agreement was a bond for $750,000.

“The bond was a utility bond and Heritage Glass had an obligation to pay the utility bills. When they did not, the utility company filed a claim against the bond,” Elizabeth Stengel, attorney for NAS, previously told the Times-News. “When a claim was filed, (NAS) had to pay the claim. We have the right under the indemnity agreement for reimbursement of those costs.”

According to the lawsuit, the amount of the claim was $834,211.

The NAS lawsuit was filed on Aug 4 and served on Heritage Glass a week later. In October, NAS filed a motion for default judgment arguing that none of the defendants had filed any response or other pleadings in the case.

Court records state that NAS and Davis had been involved in settlement discussions in an attempt to resolve the indemnity obligations of Davis. The filing states Davis made an offer to NAS, then NAS made a counteroffer.

Since there was not a response to the counteroffer and given that Davis filed a response on Oct. 28, NAS said in a court filing it was moving forward with the lawsuit. In the October response, Davis denies he is liable for all losses incurred as a result of the issuance of the bond.

Furthermore, Davis denies any obligation to NAS and is requesting the lawsuit be dismissed, noting that NAS failed to join an “indispensable party” to the lawsuit, Chris Cording (the CEO of Heritage Glass at the time).

According to the lawsuit, NAS is seeking $750,000 (the amount of the bond) along with $14,774 in attorney’s fees.