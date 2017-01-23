But Patrick Wilson has concerns about it.

They are weighing in on Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposed IMPROVE Act, which would cut taxes on groceries, manufacturers and investors yet increase the 21.4 cents a gallon gas tax by seven cents to address a multi-billion dollar backlog in transportation projects.

Walker, the NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO, pointed out Haslam continues to be a pro-business governor.

“His plan to cut taxes on food and manufacturing while utilizing the gas tax — which will, in large part, be paid by people other than Tennesseans — to address critical road infrastructure needs again demonstrates his understanding of the needs and priorities of corporate America,” Walker said. “Nobody likes the idea of a new tax or tax increase, but we have needs and we have to pay for them. This administration has done an admirable job of objectively identifying our needs and finding the most equitable solutions to fund them.”

Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, pointed out Tennessee’s and Kingsport’s infrastructure needs have been talked about for years.

“Building new roads and bridges is important to our economy,” he said. “Maintaining what we have is even more important. Our governor’s proposal to cut the franchise and excise tax on business creates opportunity for existing businesses to grow and makes Tennessee more competitive in recruiting new business. His plan to lower the tax on groceries benefits all citizens. And lessening the tax burden on the earnings from dividends and interest offers more credibility to our claim of being a ‘no income tax’ state which is a very important tool in recruiting businesses and individuals to locate here ... The plan will bring much needed revenue to local communities including Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport which will allow our elected officials to make decisions on local infrastructure improvements. ... In summary, we are pleased that a plan is on the table, commend Governor Haslam for his effort to address the state’s infrastructure needs and look forward to participating in the legislative process that will determine the final outcome.”

Eastman, said company spokeswoman Amanda Allman, also supports the IMPROVE Act.

“We recognize and support the need to ensure a safe and reliable state transportation network and reduce taxes on food and manufacturing,” she said. “These actions enable the state of Tennessee to remain competitive in the current business climate and attract additional businesses and talent to the state and our region. At Eastman, we are dedicated to continuous economic development and improvement that creates value for our site communities as well as for our company. We believe Governor Haslam’s plan aligns with our efforts.”

Wilson, executive director of Tri-Cities Airport, said the Tennessee Association of Air Carrier Airports (TAACA) believes it should be in the plan.

“TAACA is concerned the proposed plan to provide a safe and reliable transportation network does not include any improved funding to maintain and improve Tennessee’s public airport infrastructure,” Wilson said. “Since the 1980’s, Tennessee has worked to build a system of commercial service and general aviation airports that has directly contributed to Tennessee’s economic growth and ability to compete for high quality jobs. However, the amount of state funding available for Tennessee’s public airports has been reduced by 54 percent since 2011. Based on the current level of funding, Tennessee’s airports will no longer be able to maintain or modernize their facilities. Tennessee is in danger of losing the competitive economic advantage it has gained from a strong system of public airports.

“Similar to the statewide concerns about the future of roads and bridges, declining state fiscal support for airports will have a dramatic negative effect on the ability of Tennessee’s airports to provide support for state and regional economic growth. If airport funding is not included in the future funding plans for the state’s transportation infrastructure, Tennessee will be missing a vital opportunity to insure the future of Tennessee’s airports.”

