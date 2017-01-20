GOP lawmakers express reservations about Haslam's transportation funding plan

In the act, Haslam is proposing to cut taxes on groceries, manufacturers and investors while increasing the state’s gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon by seven cents to address a multibillion dollar backlog in transportation projects.

At Friday’s Regional Legislative Breakfast, incoming Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said the chances of the IMPROVE Act passing unscathed are about 50-50.

“I think a lot depends upon whether the Senate and the House make overall changes or smaller changes,” McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said of the proposal before the breakfast held at the MeadowView Marriott and attended by about 220 business leaders and elected officials. “Personally, I don’t like the escalating clause (indexing the fuel tax to keep up with the rate of inflation). I think legislators should be able to increase or decrease the tax as needed. I just don’t like taxes tied to inflation. That could get you in a lot of trouble.”

Rep. David Hawk, a member of the House Finance Committee, commended Haslam’s proposal but said Republicans are working on an alternative plan.

“One of the concerns I had is the fact there are so many moving parts to it,” Hawk, R-Greeneville, said of the IMPROVE Act. “You’re raising this, you’re lowering this, you’re going in a lot of different directions as the issues are being debated, and that gives people the opportunity to poke a hole in the plan. ... I’m working with my colleagues both in the House and the Senate to try to come up with a plan that is a little more simple, but still will achieve our transportation needs.”

Rep. Gary Hicks, also a member of the House Finance Committee, indicated there may be several proposals to fix transportation funding.

“Let’s vet it. Let’s see what’s in it,” Hicks said. “ ... We need to make sure it is what we need. One of the most important pieces of that gas tax that I look at is the local piece and what it provides to local governments. ... This is something we definitely have to listen to.”

The IMPROVE Act, according to the Haslam administration, would bring in $278 million in new dollars to the state for projects while limiting the impact on the average Tennessee motorist to approximately $4 a month. All funds would go toward transportation, including the two percent typically returned to the General Fund, to provide funding for 962 projects across all 95 counties plus an additional $39 million to cities and $78 million to counties. The legislation would also allow municipalities, only if approved by local voters through referendum, to impose a surcharge on their sales tax rate that would be solely dedicated to public transit projects.

McNally was introduced at the event by former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, R-Blountville, and he gave Ramsey credit for Republicans achieving majority status in the state Senate.

“When I came to the Senate, there were 12 Republicans,” McNally noted. “Today, largely due to (Ramsey’s) efforts, there are now 28 Republicans (out of 33 seats). ... My job is maintaining and holding the line on the path Ron has taken us down. ... We’re the lowest-taxed state on a per capita basis in the nation. We have the lowest debt. ... He’ll be missed in Nashville.”

The breakfast was hosted by the Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City Chambers of Commerce in addition to the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.