Grand jury takes no action against BTES CEO

“(On Wednesday), the grand jury heard testimony from an investigator from the Comptroller’s Office and reviewed a report prepared by the Comptroller’s Office,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said in an email. “They determined there were no criminal law violations by BTES or CEO Mike Browder.”

BTES also disagreed with the Comptroller’s findings and said the report presented no actual evidence of “any impropriety or improper personal benefit” to Browder.

The investigation focused on decisions made by Browder, who co-owned the patent for a water heater load management switch that Huntsville, Ala.-based Carina Technology, Inc. was developing and producing.

Investigators, according to the Comptroller’s report, determined Browder failed to disclose his conflict of interest to BTES board members when he directed at least $6.8 million of public funds, including more than $2.5 million of BTES ratepayer funds, toward the development and production of the switch, known as a Water Heater Information Solution for Energy (WISE) device.

In 2008, BTES entered into what would become a $4.3 million contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for a demonstration project to develop, evaluate, and test the effectiveness of the WISE switch. BTES, in turn, entered into a contract with Carina, under which Carina was obligated to fulfill all of BTES’ requirements under the TVA contract, according to the report.

“Over a period of five years, Dr. Browder directed a series of risky financial transactions between BTES and Carina, even though he was aware Carina was experiencing significant financial difficulties,” the Comptroller’s report said. “These transactions facilitated Carina’s financial survival and continued development of the switch in which Dr. Browder had a personal patent ownership interest.”

In contrast, BTES insisted its ratepayers benefited from the transactions by pointing out its electric rates “remain among the lowest” in the Tennessee valley.

The WISE switch, according to BTES, has the ability to control a water heater unit.

“As a result of this (WISE) development, BTES was able to expand the use of its Loan-Managed Water Heater Program while reducing the number of customers who were running out of hot water,” BTES’ response said. “BTES’ Load-Managed Water Heater Program has been highly successful and is providing a savings of at least $1 million per year on the purchased power price, thereby helping customers avoid a rate increase.”

Browder, according to the BTES response, has never taken steps to exploit the patent and has no equity share in Carina.

“Browder owed a duty of loyalty and care to BTES, which required him to act in good faith and in the best interests of BTES,” the Comptroller’s report insisted. “The transactions outlined in the investigative report do not appear to be in the best interests of BTES or in the best interests of BTES ratepayers.“

Browder, in an emailed statement, said of the grand jury decision: “I was always pretty confident of the result but it was hard not to be a little concerned. After all, this is a complicated series of transactions, and I was not sure how well other people not familiar with our business would understand. Our customers continue to reap the benefits of this technology.”

BTES is a city-owned utility which provides electricity and fiberoptic services.

Browder has led BTES since 1977.

To view the special investigation online, go to: http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/ia/.