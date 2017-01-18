Glass plant's assets auctioned off

Assets on the former premises of Heritage Glass LLC were auctioned by Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers at the direction of HomeTrust Bank, the secured creditor for the ex-producer of solar glass.

Around 700 items — everything from forklifts to pipe wrenches — were sold for cash to about 70 onsite registered bidders and 200 online bidders.

The items were sold “as is, where is.” Auctioneer Jeff Luggen compared the sales to a marriage. “You get it for better or for worse,” he said of the equipment laid out on tables and resting on pallets throughout the building.

There were no refunds, no exchanges and no warranties on any item. All sales were final.

EnviraGlass had taken over the former Heritage Glass assets last spring, and was attempting to take on the solar glass market but shut down operations last fall. Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) Chairman Bill Dudney said EnviraGlass had expected a third party investor, but that person didn’t come through. KEDB owns the land and buildings and had leased the Lincoln Street site.

The glass plant had shut down in 2015 after Heritage Glass officials admitted the company had difficulty recapitalizing while continuing operations.

Norm Green, a former employee at the plant brought in by the auction company as a spotter, said the plant began during the World War I years as Edgewood Arsenal and produced bromobenzl-cyanide, a propellant in artillery shells. After the war, the plant closed and was reopened by Corning Glass in the 1920s and began producing pyrex glass, according to Green. AFG and AGC also had run the glass plant over the years.

Dudney said last fall that KEDB’s plan moving forward was to attempt to market the property, which lies next to Eastman Chemical Co.’s Tennessee operations.

In 2015, Eastman purchased the former AGC office property adjacent to the glass plant site. The purchase included 26 acres of land with a walking trail, two office buildings with associated parking, and the former First Kingsport Credit Union building. Eastman plans to use the property to supplement its Corporate Business Center Campus, according to Eastman spokesman Brad Lifford.

For more about Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, go to www.cia-auction.com.