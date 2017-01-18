Burkes Outlet coming to Kingsport Pavilion

According to the city's building department, Burkes Outlet will locate in the former Old Navy suite with a grand opening scheduled for late April.

The general contractor for the company, P&C Construction of Chattanooga, picked up a $400,000 building permit on Tuesday.

“Demolition started (Wednesday). We've got the back walls and a side wall cleared out, and the plumbers are coming in next week,” said Project Superintendent Tony Webb. “The front facade will be changed, the metal will be removed and it'll match the surrounding space.”

The new store will have a sales floor of approximately 14,000 square feet. The company plans to start interviewing new hires this week and expects to fill approximately 20 positions.

Burkes Outlet specializes in apparel, shoes, handbags and jewelry and houseware items. Bealls, the parent company of Burkes, was founded in 1915 in Bradenton, Fla., and only sold items for $1 or less.

Bealls consists of three chains — Bealls Department Stores, Bealls Outlets Stores and Bunulu — and operates more than 500 retail stores across the country. More than 420 Burkes and Bealls outlet stores are located in 16 southern and western states, including locations in Elizabethton, Bristol, Va., Greeneville and Norton.

According to the company's website, customers of Burkes can find brand name apparel and accessories for the entire family at up to 70 percent off other stores’ prices every day. In addition, most stores carry shoes, home furnishings, gifts, toys and pet products.

For more information visit www.burkesoutlet.com.