NETAR: Home and condo resales passed $1B mark in 2016

“Twenty sixteen was a very solid year for real estate and its contribution to local economies," said NETAR President Eric Kistner. "It was the best year since NETAR began its monthly housing market Trends Report."

Closings on single-family home sales totaled 6,096, 15.3 percent better than 2015. The average sales price was $160,694, up $3,671. December closings were nine percent better than December last year, and the average sales price of $166,169 was up 4.2 percent.

There were 458 closings on condominium sales, up 9.3 percent from 2015. The average sales price was $120,091. That's $4,093 better than 2015. December's closings were down by 48.8 percent from last year, but sellers saw an increase of $13,407 in the average sales price, and properties sold quicker than previous months.

“The average sales price trend for homes stabilized from a January year-over-year loss and showed consistent, conservation gains for 11-straight months," Kistner said. “That was good news for buyers because our market didn't see big price hikes despite increasing sales and a tight inventory." Solid local labor market reports and wage gains boosted consumer confidence. Interest rates were low, and housing was — and remains — very affordable, so buyers took advantage of those opportunities, he added.

Kistner said new listings were 3 percent higher in December than last year, but active listings pointed to a continuation of tight inventory in 2017.

The average single-family home sale that closed in December was on the market for 137 days. Condo sales fared a little better. They were on the market for an average of 104 days. Distressed sales accounted for 11.2 percent of home sales, according to NETAR.

