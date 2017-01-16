But it may take the Republican-controlled Congress as long as two years to transition Obamacare, or Affordable Care Act enrollees to new GOP-authored health insurance plans, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe said in a conference call with reporters.

Obamacare plans are under contract for this year, and 2018 is probably the year insurance companies will present revised plans to states’ insurance commissioners, Roe, R-Tenn., noted.

“I’ve got Obamacare, and I can barely wait to get off of it,” Roe told reporters. “Many people like myself will just go back and get what (insurance) they had. Others who will need help … the debate will be how to do that. The answer to that is probably a tax credit for low income people.”

In the House, Roe has reintroduced his American Health Care Reform Act – a bill that came out of a Republican Study Committee – that would allow consumers to purchase health insurance across state lines and protect people with pre-existing conditions. Unlike Obamacare, the bill doesn’t mandate health insurance coverage or include tax penalties. Individuals with qualifying insurance would receive a $7,500 tax deduction and families would get a $20,500 deduction.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, meanwhile, has proposed a three-step plan for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Step one, according to Alexander, is to allow the 11 million people in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges to buy private insurance.

“This will require Congress and the President to take action before March 1, which is when insurance companies begin to decide whether they will offer insurance in these markets during 2018,” Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a prepared release. “In general, the goal is to get as close as possible to allowing any state-approved plan to count as health insurance under Obamacare rules, while we are transitioning to new systems. Among actions that will help are to allow individuals to use their existing Obamacare subsidies to purchase state-approved insurance outside Obamacare exchanges; adjust Obamacare’s special enrollment periods; approve the temporary continuation of cost sharing subsidies for deductibles and copays; allow states more flexibility to determine so-called ‘essential health benefits,’ age-rating rules and small group restrictions; expand health savings accounts; eventually providing tax credits to help lower income Americans buy insurance; and repealing the individual mandate when new insurance market rules are in place.”

Alexander said step two is to give states more authority over employer-sponsored insurance plans, while step three would be giving states more flexibility with their federal waivers to serve Medicaid enrollees. Roe suggested that might mean giving states block grants tailored toward their Medicaid program.

Last August, Tennessee Insurance Commissioner Julie McPeak described the state’s Obamacare exchange as “very near collapse,” as some insurers in the Obamacare individual insurance exchange were forced to raise their rates by as much as 62 percent. Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Tennessee, the state’s largest health insurer, in September announced it would no longer sell individual insurance policies in Knoxville, Nashville or Memphis, impacting 131,000 Tennesseans. This followed United Health Group's announcement that it would no longer offer Obamacare exchange health plans in Tennessee for the 2017 plan year.

Congressional Republicans are currently taking steps to repeal Obamacare through a federal budget resolution.

Democrats, in the meantime, are crying foul.

“Anybody who thinks it is a good idea to repeal the (Affordable Care Act) without even the hint of a viable replacement plan does not understand how markets work,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in an emailed statement. “The uncertainty created by this flawed, political strategy will fundamentally destabilize the health care system. More than 20 million Americans will be left in the lurch, including nearly 700,000 Virginians. There is a smarter way to do this, and I have long advocated for targeted, commonsense improvements to the ACA that will reduce costs and ease requirements on employers. But this ‘show vote’ to repeal it without a plan to replace it is bad for businesses, bad for Virginians, and will bring chaos to the health care market.”

Roe said doing nothing is not an option due to sharply rising deductibles and out-of-pocket costs in existing Obamacare plans.

“We have to do something,” he stressed. “This is not going to be affordable for anybody. They’ve already pushed the limits of deductibles and out-of-pockets (expenses) … if we sat around and did nothing, I think we would be negligent. Insurance companies are in the market to make money, and I think they will put products out there that people can buy.”