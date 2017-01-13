Wellmont-MSHA COPA still on hold

Approval of the COPA is required for the proposed merger of Mountain States and Wellmont to proceed.

The merged system would be called Ballad Health.

"Our objective is to ensure the record in both states reflects our vision for the improved health of our region and that the record strongly supports a positive outcome," Alan Levine, president and CEO of Mountain States, said in a prepared release. “This is so important, and we are committed to leaving no doubt about our intent. This is not just about a merger. This is about a region coming together to make strides in solving our health care challenges.”

“We have recognized from the beginning that this would be both complex and unprecedented,” said Bart Hove, president and CEO of Wellmont. “We are working with thoughtful leaders throughout our health systems, in our community and in both states in this important and deliberate process. This process with our community and both states has made our vision for this merger better.”

A similar merger application, filed as a Cooperative Agreement, awaits action by the Virginia Department of Health.

If the merger happens, whether the federal government will formally oppose it with court action remains to be seen.

Last November, the Federal Trade Commission staff submitted a comment to the Tennessee Department of Health that opposed issuing a COPA to Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System. Staff of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, Bureau of Economics, and Office of Policy Planning expressed concern that the merger of Mountain States and Wellmont would lead to significantly less competition for healthcare services in southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.

“Together, the hospitals would have a dominant market share of inpatient services and a significant market share in several outpatient and physician-specialty service lines in the 21-county area they propose to serve,” an FTC document said. “When hospital mergers substantially reduce competition, prices for health care services increase significantly and the incentive to maintain or improve the quality of care decreases.”

The two health care systems stressed an integrated health system would be a significant step forward for patient care, wellness, affordability and health education in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

They pledged to invest in high-level specialty services, conduct a comprehensive regional health needs assessment, work to improve access to substance abuse and mental health services and work with academic institutions, such as East Tennessee State University, to strengthen the pipeline of physicians and to attract research jobs.

For more go to www.becomingbettertogether.org.