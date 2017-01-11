State’s decision on Wellmont, MSHA merger expected soon

Commissioner Dr. John Dreyzehner of the Tennessee Department of Health will determine by Friday whether the benefits of the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System will outweigh the disadvantages.

"The future of our region's health care is an important issue that impacts our entire community. We appreciate the hard work of everyone involved. We continue to work with officials in both states as we move through the application process,” according to a joint statement from Wellmont and Mountain States to the Johnson City Press regarding the impending decision.

After announcing their intention to merge on April 2, 2015, officials from both health systems have touted the advantages a merger would offer a unique rural region, like Northeast Tennessee, where patient populations and Medicare reimbursements have dipped.

