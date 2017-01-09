The Trump effect

Canty, director of Trade and Business Development at Tri-Cities Airport, oversees the airport’s foreign trade zone operation serving area companies doing international business.

It’s apparently something Trump or one of his operatives said that got Canty’s phone going.

“A few news outlets, CNN and CBS, have been reporting that the incoming (presidential) administration was floating the idea of a five to 10 percent across-the-board tariff on merchandise coming from anywhere in the world,” Canty explained. “If that were to happen, you would see movement back toward foreign trade zones from companies that have been evaluating foreign trade zones for the past couple of decades that haven’t had the customs duty burden to necessitate using foreign trade zones (FTZs).”

FTZs are places where imported goods may be brought in for storage, inspection, packing or other processes without duties being assessed.

For instance, when a container ship with imported items arrives at an eastern port, those items could be sent to an FTZ in our region duty-free.

“If you bring that product duty-free into your facility, it stays duty-free in that foreign trade zone,” Canty said. “Manufacturers by far and away have been the most interested in how FTZ could help alleviate the cost of importing should there be an increase in tariffs.”

Trump’s campaign website indicates his trade policies would be aggressive: Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which has not yet been ratified; appointing “tough and smart” trade negotiators to fight on behalf of American workers; renegotiating the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement; instructing the U.S. Trade Representative to bring trade cases against China; and directing the Secretary of Commerce to identify every violation of trade agreements a foreign country is currently using to harm our workers, and also direct all appropriate agencies to use every tool under American and international law to end these abuses.

For the past couple decades, said Canty, the U.S. has seen somewhat unfettered free trade — no or reduced duties from corners of the world.

Canty’s past challenge for the region’s FTZs has been creating awareness. Now with possible tariffs on components that could drastically increase a company’s cost of doing business, FTZ usage could go up, he predicted.

“We are competing against areas that offer foreign-trade zones … many of these companies looking for a new location hire site selection consultants,” Canty noted. “They ensure the business atmosphere is perfect for their client … it’s kind of like an insurance policy against rising duty rates.”

Outside of the Tri-Cities, the closest FTZs are in Knoxville and New River Valley, Va.

“A few years ago we switched from what is called the traditional site framework where we had designated FTZ sites to an alternative site framework which allowed us to establish a blanket service area that covers almost all the counties in the greater Tri-Cities area,” Canty said of how his FTZ operation is set up. “Anywhere in that coverage area we can accommodate any business that needs access to a FTZ.”

The FTZ operation is funded by Tri-Cities Airport, Sullivan, Washington, and Hamblen counties, plus Kingsport, Johnson City and both Bristol, Tenn., and Bristol, Va., with equal contributions of around $16,000 a year. Canty pointed out it cannot exist without a U.S. Customs Port responsible for compliance and enforcement. That Customs Port at the airport, which is under Homeland Security, is run by Director George Faron, who is charged with inspecting shipments.

Canty’s office is in the airport’s Air Cargo Center next to Aerospace Park – the airport’s hope for aviation-related economic development.

Having an FTZ operation could help Aerospace Park’s development, said Canty.

“It is a selling point in that, for example, one of the prospects we have talked with in the past imported a certain major component to an aircraft that carried a large duty rate … it would save them quite a bit of money,” he stressed. “FTZ usage (or lack thereof), at any particular time is not a necessarily a good barometer of the importance of offering FTZ access to existing businesses and prospects because the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, the federal database that contains the Customs duty rates on imported merchandise, is a fluid document and can be altered by Congress. A duty-free product today could theoretically have a 10 percent duty on it in the future which could drastically increase the cost of doing business for manufacturers.”