New year brings exciting new things to I Love Books Bookstore

We'll celebrate the 100-year anniversary of modern Kingsport all year, featuring Kingsport Times-News columnist Vince Staten's very popular “An UnCONVENTIONAL History of Kingsport,” city archivist Brianne Wright's “On This Day in Kingsport History” and Brianne's classic “Downtown Kingsport” from the Images in America series as well as the original “Kingsport” book by Nellie McNeil and Martha Egan.

We will be promoting “all things Kingsport” all year long and plan to offer some unique posters, photos, collectibles, T-shirts, memorabilia and souvenirs commemorating the century anniversary.

“Her Shallow Grave, The Shocking True Story of the Abduction and Murder of Betty Jean Necessary” by Matina Ford Farmer continues to be our No. 1 selling book; a phenomenal feat for a local self-published book. As we continue to feature local authors, along with local and regional books, we will also be expanding and featuring some of our unique sideline products at I Love Books Bookstore.

If you have visited our store, you likely know we carry a very wide selection of organic and whole leaf teas (nearly 300), as well as organic herbs, spices, peppercorns with grinders and gourmet salts and other related items. As a companion to our monthly free tea sample program, we're adding a free sample program for a variety of our herbs and spices. Many of the herbs are used for traditional herbal home remedies as well as for gourmet cooking.

Organic honey, cinnamon and vinegar - in addition to our wide selection of teas - offer tremendous health benefits. You'll be hearing a lot more about all of those in the months to come.

We have acquired over 100,000 additional second-hand books (many in new condition) over the past year so we badly need to clear out some of our warehouses and storage spaces. We'll be offering some extra-special deals on things we need to move out in bulk this year. The winter and spring seasons have been designated as our “special clearance” sales periods so there will be lots of bargains in second-hand books for serious book buyers every day.

Since we're celebrating our 50th year in the book business in 2017, there will be many extra-special deals celebrating that milestone throughout the year.

We have very competitive prices on new, used and rare books, including New York Times-listed bestsellers and the perennial big-selling authors. There is limited space in our weekly promo ads so we also have unadvertised specials on display every day at our storefront entrance, and bulk discounts are always available. Also, be sure to check pages 6-7 in Sunday Stories each week for coupons.

I Love Books Bookstore has been very active in promoting the “Be Loyal, Buy Local” concept since its inception. It really is growing rapidly as folks begin to understand that “Be Loyal, Buy Local” doesn't mean “be loyal to your local international corporate megamart” – it is about being loyal to locally-owned businesses because, without those businesses, the real sense and feeling of 'community' disappears. It is also important to remember that out-of-state online companies don't pay local property taxes that fund our roads and schools.

I Love Books is located on the second level of the Kingsport Town Center (Fort Henry Mall) near JCPenney.