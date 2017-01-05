Takoma becomes part of Wellmont Health System

The move happened as Wellmont awaits Tennessee and Virginia’s approval of its planned merger with Mountain States Health Alliance. The merged system would be called Ballad Health.

In the meantime, Takoma became Wellmont’s seventh hospital and the health system’s fifth in Tennessee. The 100-bed acute care hospital provides Wellmont with another high-quality facility on the western end of the region, and it offers patients seamless access to advanced services from the area’s premier health system, according to a Wellmont release.

Takoma Medical Associates, the umbrella organization for integrated physicians, has also joined Wellmont. This medical group includes physicians who provide primary care and specialty services such as obstetrics, gynecology, psychiatry, general and orthopedic surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, cardiology, bariatric medicine and podiatry.

“We’re excited to add Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates to our family and are ready to work collaboratively with their staff members and physicians to enhance care delivery in our region,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “The hospital and this medical group have produced outstanding results for patients, and the synergy that will result by bringing them into our organization will benefit those we are privileged to serve.”

Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates will continue to offer a suite of services, including cardiopulmonary care, diabetes management, 3-D mammography, orthopedics, obstetrics, wound care, geriatric behavioral health, occupational medicine, sleep medicine, inpatient rehabilitation, corporate health and imaging.

Wellmont also pointed out Takoma will have the opportunity to partner more fully with the trauma centers at Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center and the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley.

Takoma Regional has more than 650 providers and support staff, and Takoma Medical Associates has more than 50 providers in 17 specialties.