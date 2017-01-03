Kingsport centennial highlights annual chamber dinner

Party on the Moon will again take to the stage as the event’s main entertainment.

Kingsport’s so-called “Social Event of the Year” will take place Friday, February 3 at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Tickets are now available for purchase for Kingsport Chamber members. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, January 9.

Tickets are $120 and can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber, located at 400 Clinchfield Street, next to Food City in downtown Kingsport) or by calling (423) 392-8800.

According to a release, last year’s event was another record sellout and this year’s dinner is expected to be as well.

As a special offer, this year’s Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner ticket will also be good as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert during the 2017 season.

MeadowView will be offering a selection of wines available for purchase the night of the event. To pre-order, call MeadowView at (423) 578-6618.

In addition, a special guest room rate, which includes breakfast for two, is offered for only $125 to Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner attendees who would like to spend the night at MeadowView.

The rate for hotel guest room only is $99. Reservations can be made by calling MeadowView at (423) 578-6600.

Last year, more than 1,700 individuals attended the popular event, which remains the largest chamber annual dinner in the nation, according to the release.

Eastman Chemical Co. serves as title sponsor and WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities as host sponsor. Holston Valley Medical Center is the entertainment sponsor, Eastman Credit Union serves as concert hall and stage sponsor, Chef’s Pizzeria and Appalachian Power are the associate sponsors and Food City is the printing sponsor.

“Your Kingsport Chamber continues to get bigger and better every year thanks to the tremendous support of our sponsors,” Kingsport Chamber President & CEO Miles Burdine said in the release. “As our major fundraiser, this dinner is very important to us. We are very proud of this event and extremely grateful to all of our members, sponsors and the 1,700 people who attend and make this night possible. We’re also excited to make Kingsport’s centennial the theme of this year’s event.”

The event has more than 115 corporate sponsors.