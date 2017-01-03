Frank Theatres asks court to dismiss mall owner’s complaint

Last month, Hull Property Group (the owners of the Kingsport Town Center) filed a complaint for unlawful detainer against Frank Theatres in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. The complaint was filed to evict Frank’s from the mall property.

However, Judge Ray Conkin dismissed the complaint, citing a number of issues with the matter, and essentially ruling that Sessions Court was not the correct venue. As a result, HPG appealed the matter to Sullivan County Law Court.

Frank Theatres on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the case, and the matter is scheduled to go before Judge Jerry Beck on Jan. 10. If the case is not dismissed next week, Frank Theatres is asking the court to order HPG to arbitration on all the issues.

According to the court filings, HPG alleges Frank Theatres has breached its lease, was given notice to vacate the mall last October and hasn’t paid rent since March.

The filings note Frank’s was wired more than $1 million in 2013 for facility improvements, including the purchase of projectors, seats, a sound system and concession equipment. However, the delivery invoices for these improvements add up only to $717,000, the court filings state.

On the rent side, HPG claims it is owed more than $328,000, that Franks has defaulted on a management agreement, which is based on net sales at the theater.

In its brief filed on Monday, Frank Theatres makes a number of arguments as to why the lawsuit should be dismissed: the appeal bond in the case is deficient, the case is not a case of unlawful detainer under state law and that the case exceeds the statute of limitations.

Furthermore, the brief states the case cannot proceed because the entire controversy is subject to arbitration, as per the management agreement.

Hull Property Group acquired the 40-year-old shopping center in June and has recently announced plans to renovate the mall’s interior, possibly beginning in February 2017. HPG is looking to invest $4 to $6 million in this first phase, eventually transforming site mall into more of a “fashion-type mall” catering to apparel tenants.

Last month, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a measure allowing the Kingsport Economic Development Board to begin negotiations with HPG on a financial incentive package for the mall property. The deal will likely include a 20-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) where HPG would essentially pay the city a reduced amount of property taxes during this time.