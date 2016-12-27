Walker elected 2017 chair of Tennessee Economic Partnership

Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership, is the 2017 chair of the TEP’s board of directors, TEP announced recently in a news release. TEP is the statewide public-private partnership that markets the state of Tennessee as a premier place for business.

Walker brings more than 20 years of experience in economic development, including principal of his own consulting firm, vice president of the 45-county regional organization West Kentucky Corporations and head of multiple communities’ economic development organizations.

Brian Hercules, senior vice president of economic development for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, was chosen the partnership’s 2017 chairman-elect.

Three new board members added for 2017 are: Rachel Buchanan of the Blount Partnership, director of economic development; Stephen Crook, Highlands Economic Partnership vice president of economic development; and Andy Lawson, Tennessee Valley Authority regional specialist and Tennessee Economic Development Council president.

Through strategically planned networking events, according to the TEP new release, TEP generates leads and business relationships with key prospects and consultants in an effort to attract jobs and investment to Tennessee. TEP helps to market Tennessee as a premier business address by delivering the state’s pro-business story to corporate real estate decision makers.

The complete 2017 Tennessee Economic Partnership board is as follows:

• Chairman: Clay Walker, NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership.

• Chairman-elect and treasurer: Brian Hercules, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

• Past chairman: Mark Herbison, Greater Memphis Chamber.

• Secretary: Charles Wood, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Marketing Committee chair: Wil Evans, Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance.

• Investor Relations Committee chair: Doug Lawyer, Knoxville Chamber.

• Rachel Buchanan, Blount Partnership.

• Stephen Crook, Highlands Economic Partnership.

• Mike Evans, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic and Community Development.

• Lindsay Frilling, Obion County Joint Economic Development.

• Jeff Hite, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Matt Largen, Williamson County Office of Economic Development.

• Charly Lyons, Tennessee Central Economic Alliance.

• Allen Neel, East Tennessee Economic Development Agency.

• Mike Philpot, West Tennessee Industrial Association.

• Heidi Smith, Tennessee Valley Authority.

• Kyle Spurgeon, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd, an ex officio member.

• Allen Borden, Tennesseee Department of Economic and Community Development, also ex officio.

• John Bradley, Tennessee Valley Authority, ex officio.

• Andy Lawson, Tennessee Economic Development Council President, ex officio.