Advance Financial opens on Stone Drive

According to a news release, Advance Financial is one of the only companies in its industry that is open to serve customers around the clock.

The new Kingsport office is the 76th location for the company and the first of several planned for the Tri-Cities. Company officials announced they plan to open another office in Bristol and two in Johnson City in the coming months.

Founded 20 years ago, Advance Financial is a family-owned company based in Nashville that has significantly expanded its footprint throughout Tennessee in recent years. Its first locations outside of Middle Tennessee were in and around Chattanooga and Knoxville. The new Kingsport office is currently east of all 76 locations.

“Like Middle Tennessee, we have found a warm reception in East Tennessee, and we look forward to the same in the Tri-Cities,” said Tina Hodges, the company’s chief executive and chief experience officer. “I believe we’ve been well-received because we give back to the communities we serve, we care deeply about our employees and we are fanatical about providing outstanding customer service.”

Advance Financial offers a range of financial services including prepaid cards, electronic wire services to anywhere in the world, check cashing, free bill-payment services and free money orders.

Its loan product is not just a small dollar loan, but a flexible line of credit — called a FLEX loan — that offers customers the freedom of access to funds on their schedule with no late fees or early payoff penalties.

For more information, visit www.af247.com.