When the lights went out

Doing business as AEP Appalachian Power, unforeseen and unrelated equipment failures across its grid created power outages during the year, according to District Manager Isaac Webb.

“We’ve got a system that is outside all the time,” Webb noted. “There are so many factors — the weather, the changes in temperature and birds and other things can inflict on our system. Where there are measures that can be predicted, we can figure out we’ve got equipment that needs to be fixed and fix it ... you put stuff outdoors long enough, it will get old ... there’s not a lot you can do with equipment like this and predict failure.”

One major outage last spring could have had bad consequences for the community. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on March 25, downtown Kingsport went dark. Shortly thereafter, the computer, radio, and phone systems at the Kingsport Emergency Communications Center failed to automatically switch over to backup generator power as designed, which caused those systems to temporarily shut down.

But, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), additional fail safes were in place in preparation for these circumstances, and 9-1-1 calls were still being answered. Those calls were automatically re-routed to Sullivan County Central Dispatch, and Kingsport 9-1-1 immediately activated a backup 9-1-1 station.

On November 1, another major power outage caused Dobyns-Bennett High School, Robinson Middle School and Jefferson Elementary to be on a two-hour delay. Students already on buses were returned home or brought back to school and supervised. There have also been reports of power surges at Dobyns-Bennett.

Possibly the most serious power outage of the year happened on December 1 along Fort Henry Drive. The biggest victim of that outage was the Wal-Mart Supercenter, which had no backup power supply and was shut down for about five hours.

This outage effected traffic lights, residences, and businesses in the immediate area, plus about 400 customers. Motorists in the immediate area were urged to exercise caution and patience and obey all traffic instructions. Motorists not yet in the area were strongly encouraged to avoid the area completely, and seek an alternate route so as to avoid unnecessary delays and decrease overall traffic congestion, according to a KPD release.

Webb blamed that outage on the top of a power pole that gave way.

“The pole was solid down at the ground, but at the top ... it just decided to come out,” he explained. “We’re double checking to see if any of the other poles are of the same vintage ... we’ll check their condition and see if they are all right ... I’ve been with the company for 37 years. I have never seen a pole give up like that one gave up. If a crew had come out and inspected that pole a day before, I’m not sure they would have detected that particular flaw.”

Looking ahead to winter power issues, Webb said the latest prediction from AEP meteorologists is for a colder than normal season.

“A really cold snow doesn’t affect us negatively but freezing rain and wet snow can wreak havoc,” Webb said. “Those kinds of systems are only predictable a few hours in advance. Mother Nature ... she’ll get you one way or the other.”

Webb also disclosed the power company will be asking the Tennessee Regulatory Authority (TRA) for an additional charge to cut trees in the area of power lines.

“We are talking about a couple dollars a month per customer,” Webb said of the proposed increase.

Last August, TRA adjusted the power company’s planned $12 million rate increase to about $8.6 million. Monthly residential rates in the Kingsport Power service area went up by 4.23 percent, not 13 percent as the company petitioned.

Still, Webb pointed out average monthly bills with the rate increase remain the lowest in the region — about $133 compared to $161 from the TVA-powered Johnson City Power Board.