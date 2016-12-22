Frank Theatres eviction moved to law court

Earlier this month, Hull Property Group (the owners of the Kingsport Town Center) filed a complaint for unlawful detainer against Frank Theatres in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. The complaint was filed to evict Frank’s from the mall property.

In a hearing last week, Judge Ray Conkin dismissed the complaint, citing a number of issues with the matter, including the fact that the monetary judgment exceeds the jurisdiction of sessions court. Essentially, sessions court is not the correct venue.

As a result, the attorney for HPG has appealed the matter to Sullivan County Law Court. An additional brief in the matter is expected to be filed by the HPG attorney this week. A court date could come in early January.

According to the court filings, HPG alleges Frank Theatres has breached its lease, was given notice to vacate the mall last October and hasn’t paid rent since March.

The filings note Frank’s was wired more than $1 million in 2013 for facility improvements, including the purchase of projectors, seats, a sound system and concession equipment.

However, the delivery invoices for these improvements add up only to $717,000, the court filings state.

On the rent side, HPG claims it is owed more than $328,000 and that Frank’s has defaulted on a management agreement, which is based on net sales at the theater.

Bruce Frank, president and CEO of Frank Entertainment, said the company does not comment about ongoing litigation or disputes.

“Obviously, we disagree with the positions the Hull Group has taken,” Frank said in an email to the Times-News. “They were not the group we worked so hard with to bring to the residents and neighbors of Kingsport, our unique concept CineBowl & Grille featuring a state of the art IMAX Theatre.”

Hull Property Group acquired the 40-year-old shopping center in June and touted its track record of re-positioning underperforming enclosed malls and shopping centers in small markets. HPG is overseeing the leasing, property management and marketing operations for the Kingsport Town Center.

HPG owner and Managing Principal James Hull recently told the Times-News that instead of recruiting new tenants at this time, his firm wants to renovate the mall’s interior, possibly beginning in February 2017. Hull said he hopes to invest more than $4 million in the property and transform the mall into more of a “fashion-type mall” catering to apparel tenants.

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a measure allowing the Kingsport Economic Development Board to begin negotiations with HPG on a financial incentive package for the mall property. The deal will likely include a 20-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) where HPG would essentially pay the city a reduced amount of property taxes during this time.

Frank Theatres, based in Jupiter, Fla., moved into the old Marquee Cinemas location in the summer of 2013, renovating the existing theaters by installing new seats, projectors and sound systems.

The company had also planned to expand into the parking lot with a two-story addition, containing a restaurant, arcade and 85-foot-tall IMAX theater. The KEDB offered an $800,000 incentive package to Frank Theatres if the company would bring the IMAX to the mall and meet certain other criteria.