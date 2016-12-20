Makeover: Kingsport BMA expected to vote on tax break for renovation of mall

Hull Property Group, an Augusta-Ga.-based real estate firm, is requesting a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) incentive for the renovation and improvement of the mall property, along with replacing the operators of the theater space in the first phase.

The PILOT would be for a 20-year period and would essentially allow Hull to pay the city a reduced amount of property taxes during this time. The payment amount is not currently known and will likely be hammered out by the KEDB next month.

According to information provided to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, improvements such as those proposed for the mall have historically brought a year-over-year increase in sales of 18 percent, on average. With a more conservative 15 percent increase in sales, the city would receive more than $73,000 annually in taxes.

Development Services Director Lynn Tully, who has been working with HPG on a possible PILOT plan, said the PILOT is needed to get the mall property ready to attract tier one tenants.

“This would serve to stabilize, renovate and bring it up to modern standards ... and bring in an additional sport retailer,” said Tully. “(HPG) have two additional phases, possibly three, if all goes well.”

Tully said HPG plans to invest $4 million to $6 million in this first phase.

City Manager Jeff Fleming told the BMA Monday afternoon city staff members have met with HPG officials on numerous occasions and traveled to several of the company’s other commercial properties that have been rehabilitated.

“This company buys malls across the country, they’re putting their own private capital into renovating malls and their fundamental issues are similar across the country,” Fleming said. “They’ve developed a skill set and strategy for dealing with those issues. They’ve made it clear — who they care about are females of all ages ... presenting a bright, clean and safe (environment) and a visual experience that’s very positive.”

Hull Property Group acquired the 40-year-old shopping center in June and touted its track record of re-positioning underperforming enclosed malls and shopping centers in small markets. HPG is overseeing the leasing, property management and marketing operations for the Kingsport Town Center and recently moved to have Frank Theatres evicted from the premises.

HPG Owner and Managing Principal James Hull recently told the Times-News that instead of recruiting new tenants at this time, his firm wants to renovate the mall’s interior, possibly beginning in February 2017. Hull said he hopes to invest more than $4 million in the property and transform the mall into more of a “fashion-type mall” catering to apparel tenants.

“What we first have to do is address the physical plant and how we can transform it into an attractive experience for the shopper ... we’re not going to make a tremendous investment and hope it works out ... everybody believes this is the right approach,” Hull told the Times-News. “This mall didn’t fail in a half year, and it’s not going to be brought back in a half year.”

Hull Property Group has a portfolio of retail property in excess of 14 million square feet, including 25 enclosed malls across 11 states.

