'We're not going to let this mall fail'

That’s what Hull Property Group Owner and Managing Principal James Hull said about the Kingsport Town Center, also known as the Fort Henry Mall.

Hull Property Group acquired the 40-year-old shopping center last June and touted its track record of re-positioning under performing enclosed malls and shopping centers in small markets. The Augusta-Ga.-based real estate firm is overseeing the leasing, property management and marketing operations for the Kingsport Town Center.

The shopping center still has three anchor stores — Sears, J.C Penney and Belk — but has been losing tenants and faces stiff competition, mainly from The Pinnacle development in Bristol, Tenn.

James Hull was in Kingsport days ago to talk with local officials about his plan for the mall moving forward and also take court action to evict the mall’s movie operator, Frank Theatres, from the property.

“We are working with the government officials and economic development people, and other leadership to bring about a situation that we feel comfortable in investing in the property ... we have to do this in the right sequence,” Hull told the Times-News. “It does take a lot of work. We’re like little ducks. We’re paddling hard on the water. You may not see it, but we’re working every day on it.”

Instead of recruiting new tenants, Hull said his firm wants to renovate the mall’s interior, possibly beginning next February. He said he hopes to invest more than $4 million in the property and added he will be seeking some type of incentive package from the city, such as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

“I feel like the property needs a significant investment, and we’re trying with Kingsport officials and other stakeholders to include the tenants, trying to get a consensus of what we would do and how we would do it, when we would do it ... we’re having to work through the details,” Hull explained. ” ... We’re primarily focusing on setting up a foundation to then go solicit new tenants. I just really think until we can do physical improvements to the property, that it wouldn’t be the right time to seek a bunch of new tenants. What we first have to do is address the physical plant and how we can transform it into an attractive experience for the shopper ... we’re not going to make a tremendous investment and hope it works out ... everybody believes this is the right approach. This mall didn’t fail in a half year, and it’s not going to be brought back in a half year.

“We’ve had good success in bringing about this program in other areas, but Kingsport officials have worked with us and we feel like we’re doing what the community wants going forward ... we’re not putting a sign saying ‘Under New Management’ ... we think the community deserves a mall that looks and feels like a first class venue. That’s our goal.”

As for the mall’s current operation, Hull Property Group addressed community concerns that the shopping center has lost touch with non-profit and church groups.

Coles Hull Doyle, marketing and company operations director, said: “Certainly we want to be community partner, but we also hold events at the mall that are conducive to a shopping experience. So many events we’ve been approached about are wonderful events for very worthy causes but they aren’t necessarily a fit for a shopping mall.”

Hull Property Group has a portfolio of retail property comprised of in excess of 14 million square feet including 25 enclosed malls across 11 states.

