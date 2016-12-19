TVA grant gives airport new equipment with less emissions

Airport and Tennessee Valley Authority officials showed off new electric ground service equipment, including a belt loader and baggage tractor, to reporters Monday on the airport airfield.

The rechargeable equipment has replaced gas-powered equipment and will reduce emissions by 64 tons of carbon dioxide annually at the airport, according to a TVA fact sheet.

Through TVA’s Energy Right Solutions program, the airport received about $121,000 in incentives from TVA to get the equipment. The airport worked with its power provider, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES), to get its equipment operating.

TVA said it’s trying to foster the adoption of electrified, non-road transportation assets and replace gas/diesel/propane non-road equipment with electric alternatives.

Tri-Cities Airport was one of four airports selected for grant awards across TVA’s service area. Memphis-based FedEx Corp. also received one.

“It was a competitive grant process, and Tri-Cities Airport was the only one in this part of the territory that received the funding,” TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said.

Ultimately, TVA said more than 55 equipment pieces will be replaced at the four airports and FedEx providing a removal of more than 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Wilson said BTES informed the airport of the grant.

“We have a number of pieces of ground service equipment on the airport,” Wilson noted. “Traditionally, those have been diesel or gasoline. ... We started making a transition to LP gas and that went well, but we were interested in making a step a little further going to the electric system. ... Our ground service staff has been very pleased with the equipment, and they’re already asking us for new equipment to match that.”

BTES CEO Mike Browder said he’s for efficiency in electricity when it’s the best energy source to use.

“I think this is a great demonstration that TVA is about more than electricity,” said TVA Commercial and Industrial Engineer Tom Irwin. “We are concerned about the environment and economic development.”

Tri-Cities Airport is served by Allegiant Air, Delta Connection and American Airlines.

