Utility spokesman Tim Whaley confirmed the plan in an email to the Johnson City Press.

The solar production facility will be built in southwestern Washington County near the vicinity of Jonesborough, but the Power Board has yet to release the exact location. Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes said the exact location will be disclosed in January or February.

“This is the first public utility solar venture in Northeast Tennessee,” Dykes said.

