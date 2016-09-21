Church Hill BMA approves Hawkins EMS as its preferred ambulance service

On Tuesday the BMA voted unanimously to name the non-profit Hawkins County EMS as the city’s preferred ambulance service provider.

HCEMS, which has covered the county west of Surgoinsville for more than two decades, quickly began covering all of Hawkins County last month when Church Hill EMS abruptly shut its doors for good.

On Monday the county commission will consider a resolution to offer CHEMS’s previous franchise, and presumably its territory east of Surgoinsville, to the “for-profit” Lifeguard EMS.

There is also a resolution on Monday’s commission agenda to maintain HCEMS as the county’s sole provider for the time being while a study is completed to determine the feasibility of starting a county-owned EMS service.

HCEMS director Wayne Elam told the BMA Tuesday he had two hours to arrange ambulance coverage in eastern Hawkins County after CHEMS shut its doors.

He noted that he still has ambulances stationed in Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel.

But, retaining employees could become an issue depending on Monday’s commission.

“We offered all (CHEMS) employees jobs at the time of closure,” Elam told the BMA. “Most of them stayed with us. The problem now is where everything is up in the air. That’s why we’re asking for some type of stability.”

Elam added “Some of the employees have went to Sullivan County, Washington County, places like that. They made a statement that they would come back once things got stable. They were just worried about their families and insurance. The ones who have remained were placed on full time status.”

Elam said that as a countywide EMS service, HCEMS can provide better coverage than two separate services that are splitting the county because he can pull resources from every direction.

Mayor Dennis Deal noted that when CHEMS closed he met with Elam, who assured him Church Hill would be covered.

“They have covered us from day one 24/7 (after CHEMS’s demise),” Deal said. “We appreciate what they’ve done it. We need to let them know that we do support them.”

Deal added, “Basically, outside of changing names, we’ve still got the coverage, and that’s what I was after. I think they need a vote of confidence from this board because if we didn’t have Hawkins County EMS we’d be in trouble.”

The BMA voted 7-0 in favor of making HCEMS the city’s preferred service, although he said he wouldn’t prevent any ambulance service from coming to the city.

“Whoever wants to come in and serve Church Hill can,” Deal sad. “We made that clear when Church Hill EMS was here. We won’t keep anybody out from doing business. But, when Church Hill EMS was here we did vote that they were our preferred user, and now that they’re gone I feel like we need to vote that Hawkins County is our preferred user.”

In other business Tuesday the BMA:

• Confirmed the appointment of new city attorney Allen Coup, and municipal Judge Amy Skelton-Peavy.

Coup, who was previously the municipal judge, replaces city attorney Chris Raines, who served in that position for 15 years, but is retiring his practice and moving to Idaho.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last for Raines.

“I just want to say thank you for the relationship we’ve had over the years,” Raines told the board. “We’ve made a lot of good friendships, and I think we’ve moved the city forward during the time I’ve been lucky to serve with you all.”

Deal joked that the most common piece of advice he received from Raines was to “calm down.”

“Chris has helped us out of a lot of struggles,” Deal said. “We didn’t always agree, but we worked through it. ... He’s been good to the city, and he’s been very good professionally. He could have charged us a lot more money in some cases. I don’t think he even kept track of what he done for us.”

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance rezoning property at 418 Riverview Road from R-1 (low density residential) to R-2 (medium density residential) to allow the owner to build a duplex there.