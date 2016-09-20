Kingsport to issue $23 million in bonds

City Manager Jeff Fleming described the bonds as a “meat and potatoes” type issuance aimed at taking care of the day-to-day operations of the city.

Two weeks ago, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an initial bond resolution with the amount not to exceed $23,225,000. On Tuesday, the BMA is expected to vote on a detailed bond resolution during its regular meeting.

Fleming said he expects the city to receive the funding by the end of the year

According to the bond resolution, the proceeds will be going toward two dozen projects within the city, at MeadowView and within the water and sewer departments.

Nearly $8.4 million is earmarked for general fund projects, including library improvements ($250,000), the first phase of the Bays Mountain dam repair ($370,000), and maintenance and improvements to city facilities ($330,000) and school facilities ($750,000).

The Kingsport Fire Department has three items on the list: new equipment ($85,000), a generator for station five ($45,000) and a software upgrade ($75,000). Repairs at Allandale Mansion came in at $130,000. And the Kingsport Greenbelt has two items: general improvements ($100,000) and funds for a matching state grant ($185,000).

The Lynn View Community Center — specifically the ball fields — will see $200,000 in improvements next year, $350,000 has been set aside for general park improvements and $100,000 is slated for repairs and extensions of sidewalks within the city.

The largest general fund item on the list is $3.8 million for the extension of Indian Trail Drive, from where it ends behind the Kmart Supercenter over to Eastman Road at the intersection with Reedy Creek Terrace.

Eastman Road and Stone Drive is the busiest intersection in Kingsport, with thousands of motorists passing through to get from one side of town to the other.

“Adding this extension will allow an alternate route to avoid that intersection and improve the traffic flow. It also opens up a potential redevelopment opportunity between Eastman Road and Stone Drive in the vicinity of Reedy Creek Terrace,” Fleming said. A future phase will improve Indian Trail Drive across Stone Drive and on to the John B. Dennis Highway.

The $23 million bond issuance includes $350,000 for a fountain for the Centennial Park project and $170,000 for the purchase of mowing equipment. The fountain funds will be paid back by Visitor Enhancement Program money, while the mowing equipment will be paid back with money from the power franchise fee, Fleming said.

The first major renovation on the conference center side of MeadowView will be funded through the upcoming bond issuance. The $3.5 million will go toward upgrading the lighting and technology, replacing the air walls, along with new paint, furniture and wall coverings. These funds will ultimately be paid back with Project Inspire money.

Within the water department, the city is planning to spend $3.5 million on water line upgrades, improvements at the water treatment facility and replacing the Tri County water tank. At the sewer department, the bond issuance earmarks $7.45 million in improvements, including new sewer lines in Colonial Heights, construction of an equalization basin at the sewer plant and replacing a lift station in the Ridgefields community.