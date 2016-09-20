Hawkins official seeking study on county-owned EMS

Last month, Church Hill EMS shut its doors and subsequently announced it would be filing for bankruptcy.

Since then, Hawkins County EMS has purchased seven used ambulances, hired about 20 former CHEMS medics and has been covering the former CHEMS territory east of Surgoinsville.

On Sept. 26, the commission will consider a resolution to offer Lifeguard EMS a three-year ambulance franchise to operate in Hawkins County in place of CHEMS.

Hawkins County Commission John Metz, who sits on the Public Safety Committee, said he doesn’t believe bringing in Lifeguard is the right move at this time.

A separate resolution on the Sept. 26 County Commission agenda would allow Hawkins County EMS to continue covering the county by itself while a study is conducted to determine the feasibility of creating a county-owned EMS service.

Metz, who introduced that resolution, said he believes the study would help the commission make a better informed decision on how to resolve the county’s EMS issue.

“Hawkins EMS is not going to be able to survive if Lifeguard comes in and cuts into their runs,” Metz told the Times-News on Monday. “And there’s no way Lifeguard can survive with the call volume Church Hill EMS had because now — what Church Hill was living off of is gone. Sullivan County EMS took over their (Kingsport) convalescence calls, which generated about 70 percent of Church Hill’s revenue.”

Metz said the resolution that would bring Lifeguard back into the county is a “knee-jerk reaction.”

“My fear is that if we bring in Lifeguard we’re creating a situation where neither one of them can survive, and we’re going to end up right back in the same position,” he added. “There’s too many scenarios that can come into play that would actually make things worse. Not having a fee schedule set, not having a performance bond set — there’s a lot of things we need to do first. We need to step back and have some people who have experience take a look at this and advise us what to do next.”

The independent exploratory committee would consist of local physicians, health care professionals and educators, as well as county Finance Director Nicole Buchanan.

“There’s people on that committee who have far more intellectual prowess than I have,” Metz said. “I would like for us to be able to utilize their experience and their brain power to really vet this thing out.”

Aside from Buchanan, members of the proposed exploratory committee include:

• Retired physician and community activist Dr. Blaine Jones.

• Retired surgeon Dr. Richard Mahalik, who helped set up Davidson County’s EMS service.

• Tim Strange, who is dean of public safety at Walters State Community College.

• Stacy Mahan, who is a critical care paramedic/flight medic for Wings air Rescue.

• Jackie Charles, who is a county school board member and a member of the Rural Health Consortium board of directors.

• Edward Alvis, who is a registered nurse and longtime EMT instructor.

• Ralph Darnell, who is a retired NASA engineer from Mooresburg.

• Registered nurse Michelle Maddox.

• Rebecca Beck, who is the president of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

Last month, Metz presented the Public Safety Committee with a tentative blueprint for the county to create its own ambulance service.

Metz said the proposal would require a $20 wheel tax increase, but he said he believes it’s the only way to avoid the possibility of another private EMS agency folding and creating a service void in the county.

A $20 wheel tax increase would generate approximately $1.06 million in new revenue, which would be used to benefit multiple public safety agencies.

Hawkins County currently allocates a total of $465,000 in contributions to fire, rescue, EMS and other safety-related agencies.

Metz proposes eliminating those contributions and funding them with the new wheel tax revenue.

He’d budget $275,000 toward countywide fire protection, which is an $8,000 increase over the current contributions.

The wheel tax revenue would also cover the $50,000 allocation to each of the two rescue squads, $6,000 for the Red Cross, and $25,000 to the Humane Society, which would be a $2,000 over last year’s contribution.

He would then allocate $400,000 toward a county-operated EMS agency.

That would leave a “buffer” of about $250,000 in unallocated new revenue, as well as eliminating the $465,000 from the contributions budget.

“I know everybody don’t like the wheel tax, but I would be more than happy to pay a $20 wheel tax just to know that if my family is in an auto accident, or somebody is having a stroke, the propensity of somebody being there within the allotted time is going to happen,” Metz told the committee last month. “We would then be able to control where stations are located and secure the livelihood of the employees.”

Metz’s resolution calls for the exploratory committee to begin meeting within 30 days of approval and present the Public Safety Committee with a preliminary plan within 180 days.