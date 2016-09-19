Finding the 'aha moment'

Before them were all kinds of speakers ready and willing to provide that moment.

It was all part of the inaugural IDEAcademy, a collaborative event between Eastman Chemical Co. and the East Tennessee State University College of Business and Technology.

The free event focused on the theme “Leading Innovation and Change.”

David Golden, Eastman senior vice president, called the event a “collision” of creativity.

A buzzword inside Eastman, noted Golden, is innovate or die. “It’s amazing what you can do when you don’t try to do it all by yourself,” he added.

Event emcee Jose Castillo pointed out innovation requires dealing with disruption.

“Probably the most important thing to do always is to listen ... the experience age is here,” Castillo stressed.

ETSU computing student Morgan Munsey talked about her efforts to increase girls’ interest in technology.

“Women need to feel like they belong in technology,” she told the crowd.

Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Director Lafe Cook discussed why smart kids are drawn to band.

“Businesses want to hire music students because they work as a team,” Cook noted.

Kingsport’s Jim Welch, who taught middle school history for 30 years, talked about his professional reinvention as the executive director of the Elizabeth R. Griffin Research Foundation. Griffin died in 1997 as a result of an ocular exposure to a macaque (monkey) virus that occurred while she was a primate research worker.

The foundation collaborates with a number of science-based organizations to focus on biosafety training, research involving biological exposures, and support for occupational health awareness and improvement.

“I am the IT (information technology) department. I am the executive. I am it,” Welch said of his work. “Jump out of your boat before expecting others to jump in.”

Randi Zuckerberg, a former Facebook spokeswoman and founder of her own media company, said amazing things happen when you free people from the fear of failure.

She emphasized the importance of creating a culture that fosters innovation. “All you need is one idea to change your life,” Zuckerberg advised.

IDEAcademy is part of an ongoing leadership development series endowed by Eastman in partnership with the ETSU College of Business and Technology to provide free, world-class leadership training to our communities.

“We as individuals have the opportunity to impact the lives of those around us every day, but when we seek to collaborate to drive change, that’s when real innovation starts to happen,” Golder observed. “To create an opportunity for thought leaders, professionals, students, community members and educators to come together for two days to discover how innovation and leading change could create a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of Eastman’s corporate responsibility focus. We are excited to be a part of IDEAcademy, and we look forward to further collaborations that spark from this event.”