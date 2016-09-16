Event held at Eastman to 'bust the myths' about electric cars

Kingsport joined more than 200 cities across the country during a “bust the myths” event around electric vehicles held at the center.

More than 20 electric vehicle owners participated along with vehicles from local dealerships and cars from Eastman’s fleet at the center’s charging area featuring 22 stations.

Gas prices remain far below their record high, but the Electric Drive Vehicle Association’s National Drive Electric week attempts to highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Some of the myths the association is trying to dispel are: Electric vehicles are slow, expensive, do little for the environment and have a short range.

“Electric vehicles are the fastest growing automotive segment with sales up 50 percent from last year,” said a news release on the event. “Over 450,000 plug-ins are now on the road saving us over 260 million gallons of gasoline a year.”

David Hrivnak of the Knoxville Electric Vehicle Association said many electric vehicle owners use a normal 110-volt plug to charge their car from the garage.

“You would get 50-70 miles a charge. You could move up to a Level 2 charger which starts at about $379 dollars,” Hrivnak said. “We wanted to highlight Eastman putting in all 22 of these charging stations for employees and visitors.”

Wallace of Kingsport sales consultant Kris Begley showcased a Nissan Leaf with a sales price of about $32,000.

“We don’t have a lot, but if we started seeing more and more interest in it, we would probably have more inventory,” Begley said. “I do see that (price) coming down once technology is more advanced. ... It is a tougher sale with low gas prices.”

The closest place in Tennessee where you can buy a high-end Tesla is in Nashville. In Virginia, there are two Tesla dealerships in Northern Virginia.

Rick Hill BMW client adviser Steve York showcased BMW and Porsche electric powered vehicles.

“It would a perfect car for people going from here to Johnson City,” noted York, who pointed out charging stations will be packaged in the price of some vehicles.

Bristol retired firefighter Gary Maiden showed off his 2012 Nissan Leaf, mostly driven by his wife.

“It goes everywhere where we bought it to go,” said Maiden. “We bought it for an in-town car. It’s served us well, haven’t had any problems with it. They warranty the batteries for eight years.”

For more information, see www.driveelectricweek.org.