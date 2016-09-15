What happened during the early days of Facebook

“You should communicate like a media company. You have to be responsible,” she told about 500 business people at the Eastman Employee Center. “The new workplace is on demand. ... Everything is going that way. People are serving or being served.”

The former Facebook spokesperson and marketer — and sister of Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg — talked about the early days of Facebook at IDEAcademy, a free event collaboration between Eastman Chemical Co. and the East Tennessee State University College of Business and Technology.

Now founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Randi Zuckerberg said her dream was to be on Broadway, but she was rejected as a music major.

After graduating from Harvard in 2003, she began her career working at a big New York City advertising agency and was directed to work in interactive and digital marketing instead of on major ad campaigns.

“I was pissed off. I called my mom and cried,” she said.

Not long afterward, she got a call from her brother Mark to come to California because he needed someone who knew digital marketing.

“I thought I might do this for a few years. It’ll be a change of pace,” Randi Zuckerberg said while John Denver’s “I’m Leaving on a Jet Plane” played in the background.

When she got to Facebook, she found a trashed office.

“They had something amazing underneath all of that. ... Underneath the Red Bull, something happened that I had never seen in corporate America before. ... You could tell they thought they could change all of our lives. ... They were living the American Dream,” she explained. “That’s when it happened. I knew I had to be a part of this. ... I only made it back to New York a few months ago.”

The culture, she observed, was different at 1 Hacker Way, the address of Facebook’s corporate headquarters.

The company would hold “hackathons,” all-night projects and idea sessions, said Randi Zuckerberg.

“Most of the projects in these hackathons were pretty dumb ... but people were free to be totally creative. You didn’t have to worry about looking silly or stupid. People were totally free to create things,” she said of the sessions.

Out of one of those sessions came her idea to put live content on Facebook, and it took off after pop star Katy Perry announced her world tour on the social media site.

“We started the norm for people using that (live video) online,” she said.

Randi Zuckerberg listed YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter as the top five trending social media sites.

“The reason Twitter is having a problem is people can hide behind a screen. ... People are way more hurtful and hateful when they feel like they can hide behind a screen name,” she noted.

After leaving Facebook, Zuckerberg said she saw society having a complicated relationship with technology.

But, she added, there’s a “maker movement” where 3D printers are making everything from small houses to shoes with smart phone holders to food.

She stressed there’s also positive things happening in virtual reality with Oculus devices that could be used in curing post traumatic stress disorder.

Still, in living the tech lifestyle, Randi Zuckerberg said there are reasons why there should be some “digital detox.” She pointed to surveys showing people would rather give up coffee, chocolate and sex rather than their smart phones There’s even an app called “RunPee” that tells users when to go to the restroom during dead time in movies

“We’re so addicted to technology that we need technology to save us from technology,” she concluded. “It’s crazy.”