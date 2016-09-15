TDH, state deem Wellmont-MSHA COPA application complete

TDH said the last significant piece of information necessary to deem the application complete was a plan of separation proposing steps to be taken if key benchmarks are not met and the COPA, if granted, would have to be terminated. The applicants submitted their plan of separation last Friday.

“We appreciate the work of Mountain States and Wellmont to provide the necessary information to finalize the merger application,” Dreyzehner said in a prepared release. “Receiving this information is an important step in the COPA application and review process, and now that the application is complete, we will carefully review the proposal to determine whether it ultimately provides a public benefit to Tennesseans.”

TDH is charged with determining whether the likely benefits of the proposed merger would outweigh by clear and convincing evidence any disadvantages caused by a potential reduction in competition in the region. The Federal Trade Commission is expected to consider those factors as well. TDH determined those benefits include improvements in health outcomes, health care costs and access to services in the region. The department has 120 days to carefully review and determine if the application meets this clear and convincing standard that the proposed merger between the two systems will provide an overall public benefit to the people of Northeast Tennessee.

The merger application is also considered complete in Virginia.

While the application has been deemed complete in Tennessee, TDH said it will have more detailed questions and will likely need to request additional information from the parties as the COPA process continues.

TDH said it is currently developing an index that details a preventive approach to care and healthier outcomes the COPA will require. The department is holding a series of public hearings to allow citizens to provide comments and suggestions.

“Having conversations now about regional health, standards of care, accessibility and affordability of services will help shape Tennessee’s future healthcare delivery systems,” Dreyzehner said.

The public is invited to provide written comments on the application through the department’s website until November 15, 2016. Additional public hearings are scheduled in Nashville, Bristol and Johnson City. Find the meeting schedule and location information, along with instructions for sharing comments on the COPA process at http://tn.gov/health/article/certificate-of-public-advantage-how-to-comment.