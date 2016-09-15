Kingsport Primary Care offers high-quality, personalized patient care

The staff at Kingsport Primary Care, a private practice that has been serving the Tri-Cities for many years, strives to contrast this type of treatment with high-quality, personalized care.

The facility provides services to patients of all ages, from pediatrics to geriatrics. A seasoned staff, coupled with a friendly environment, ensures that patients will receive excellent care without feeling like a number.

The facility’s providers are Jennifer Compton, PA-C, and Jordan Smith, FNP-BC.

Compton moved to Kingsport from Wisconsin 25 years ago with her husband, Burts, who is a chemical engineer at Eastman. Compton has served as a family practice PA for 26 years. She received her B.S. and P.A. from the University of Wisconsin in 1988 and 1990.

With an impressive record of family practice experience, Compton’s goal is to not only help patients, but to equip them to help themselves.

“I am blessed to have been able to provide care in family medicine in Kingsport for the past 25 years,” Compton said. “I strive to compassionately care for patients while giving them tools to manage their health.”

Compton is a mother to triplets, all of whom are currently college freshmen. Compton said that, in her free time, she enjoys exercising, reading, watching movies, hiking and spending time with her family. She is active in First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport and recently returned from a mission trip to Guatemala. She also enjoys watching Virginia Tech football.

Smith hails from Blountville; he received his B.S. in nursing from King University and his M.S. in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University. He has worked in Kingsport for three years, working previously as an RN at a large regional health care provider and now as a nurse practitioner. Smith and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their first child into the world three months ago.

Smith hopes to help patients at Kingsport Primary Care both physically and spiritually.

“My goal is to provide patients with quality care,” Smith said. “God has allowed me the ability to practice medicine in a private practice where I can provide compassionate care while sharing my faith. I want Christ to lead my ministry and have His will in my life as well as my family’s.”

Smith serves as choir director at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Piney Flats. His hobbies include fishing and landscaping. Unlike Compton, Smith is an avid fan of UT football.

In addition to primary care, the facility also provides a number of ancillary services, including allergy testing and injections, bone density scans, ultrasounds, echocardiograms/carotid ultrasound imaging, ABIs, spriometry tests and more. Additionally, an outpatient lab facility and a vein clinic are located next door to the office.

Kingsport Primary Care’s excellence has not gone unnoticed. The facility was one of 15 in the region to be recognized for quality of care by UnitedHealthcare in 2015.

Kingsport Primary Care is now taking new patients and accepts all insurance. To schedule an appointment, call 423-246-0033.