Fourth company in the works for Gateway Commerce Park

The sale, if it goes through, would put the park project in the black and would mark the fourth development in the park, also known as Partnership Park III. That is a longstanding goal of Kingsport and Sullivan County economic development officials.

The park is near the interchange of Interstates 81 and 26. The proposed building is 30,000 square feet with a potential for expansion to 60,000 square feet.

The NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership, meeting as the Executive Committee, approved the sale Thursday, although President and CEO Clay Walker said it is not a done deal just yet. He said a local real estate firm approached NETWORKS about the property at the request of a Clarksville developer.

The break-even sales price is $44,000 per acre, but it was sold at a profit for about $73,500 per acre. The selling price approved by NETWORKS was the asking price of the property, which is visible from I-26 and readily accessible from I-26 and I-81.

“We feel good about it,” Walker said. “That’s why they (company officials) wanted the action.” He said the company initially wanted about eight acres, but he said that would have left NETWORKS with two acres that would be difficult for another use or sale. He said the development will include green space in addition to the expansion space. The property is a greenfield, never before developed, and has three other developments, so Walker said he doubts any issues with core drillings or pollution like with a brownfield or former industrial site.

The committee agreed to sell 10.1 acres between Pure Foods and Lamar Sign, across from FedEx Ground, for $735,000. Walker said he doesn’t have a timeline on the deal’s closing, although the company’s name will be revealed prior to closing. A recent change in NEWORKS bylaws made the board smaller and the same membership as the Executive Committee.

There are no tax incentives or other such deals involved, so the development would pay normal city and county tax rates on the commercial property, which in Tennessee is taxed at 40 percent of appraised value.

The land is located within the Gateway Overlay, which has design guidelines that must be followed for development. NETWORKS is a joint effort of Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Tenn., and Bluff City, and it also markets the Phipps Bend Industrial Park, a joint venture in Hawkins County near Surgoinsville between that county and Kingsport.