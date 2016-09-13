Region's home sales on a small uptick

NETAR said there were six more single-family homes closing, and both year-over-year comparison and the year-to-date trend were solid double-digit gains. New pending sales also increased in the 11-county region. At the same time, the year-over-year average sales price was down.

Only one city market — Greeneville — had positive year-over-year closings and average price gains. The other six cities monitored by NETAR had mixed performance. Closings made strong gains in the region’s two largest city markets — Johnson City and Kingsport — while average prices were down.

NETAR President Marsha Stowell said the region’s inventory shortage is increasing its squeeze on sales.

“Active listings were down 23 percent from August last year. New listings were up, but they have been negative for three of the last five months so the inventory hasn’t had time to replenish itself to a normal level,” she said in a prepared release.

NETAR said demand remains strong and although prices have increased, local affordability remains in favor of buying instead of renting. Mortgage rates have been below four percent for 14 months, and consumer confidence remains strong on continue positive job and wage reports, Stowell said.

NETAR’s August Trends Report listed 591 single-family homes closing in August, compared to 585 in July and 516 August last year. The year-to-date trend shows closings 17.2 percent higher than the first eight months of last year.

The average sales price last month was $149,233, compared to $156,502 last year. Year-to-date, the price trend has been decreasing since January. In August, it was 0.4 percent higher than the first eight months of last year.

NETAR said closings on condominium sales followed the single-family house pattern. They have been in the mid and upper 40 units a month range since February, a marked improvement over last year.

The average August condo sales price was $118,940, a $10,341 improvement over last year. The year-to-date price trend is 8.4 percent better.

The average single-family home sold in August was on the market for 130 days compared to 154 days last year. The average condo was on the market for 152 before selling compared to 208 days in August last year.

Foreclosures accounted for 8.1 percent of sales last month. The share of distressed sales has been in single digits for the last three months.

