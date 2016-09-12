Rising stars revealed

The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) is offering a bushel of them to get rising small businesses to submit entries in the 2016 Annual KOSBE Awards.

Category winners have a chance to be selected to receive the following bonuses: Professionally directed and produced three-minute “Tell Your Story” video by Cumberland Marketing; a new logo design or existing logo makeover by Rae Design; a $1,000 cash prize; a social media assessment and prescription by Beyond Engagement; a three-month Kingsport Chamber trial membership (includes an introductory “About Us” email to all members); a financial analysis by AdviCoach; a mobile app design and development, and upload to Android or iOS (does not include monthly maintenance fees) by Appville 101; one hour of legal consulting; a published magazine article with photo; a one year co-working space membership; GrowthWheel program participation (includes full kit and membership for one year); a four-week group mastermind based on John Maxwell’s 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, for up to 10 employees, by Sandy Willis — Speaker/Coach of Reveal the Real You: a pitch refinement session with opportunity to present to investors; and five hours at the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

The regional competition is open to clients, Chamber of Commerce members, as well as non-members alike.

Any legally established for-profit small business, with fewer than 150 employees and annual sales not to exceed $10 million dollars is eligible (some exceptions apply), including businesses located in Sullivan, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins or Washington counties. Home-based, online and agriculture businesses are also welcome.

The deadline for entries is 11:59:59 EST on October 5. The application, official rules and sponsorship information can be found on the KOSBE web site at www.kosbeawards.org.

At a special recognition event on Thursday, December 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Meadowview Marriott Convention Center in Kingsport, winners will be revealed.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Monica McCoy, senior manager of Channel Planning & Development, The Coca-Cola Company, will be the keynote speaker. She leads the quick service restaurant (QSR) burger channel strategy, oversees annual planning and consults with top customer teams on a range of visionary business initiatives. Since starting her career with The Coca-Cola Company in 2002, her innovative approach and passion for pushing the envelope have earned her a variety of strategic positions and expanded responsibilities. She is also the Founder of MonicaMotivates, providing executive-level speaking, coaching and consulting services to professional corporate women and female business owners.

The competition is divided into 11 eligible divisions, including:

1. Business Excellence -10 (under 10 employees).

2. Business Excellence 10+ (10 or more employees).

3. New Business (in business for not more than 36 months).

4. Young Entrepreneur (owner is under 40 years of age).

5. Small Manufacturer/Fabricator (must make or assemble a product).

6. Woman-Owned Business (must be at least 51 percent woman-owned).

7. Veteran-Owned Business (must be at least 51 percent veteran-owned).

8. Multiple Store/Franchise (locally owned and operated multiple store/franchise).

9. Gazelle Business (high growth company that has increased revenues by at least 20 percent annually, for at least four years or more).

10. SB IMPACT (must be a small business/advocate/individual nominated by a past winner or a business entering the contest in one of the preceding categories).

11. CVB IMPACT (must be a hospitality industry employee nominated by a supervisor, manager or small business receiving tourism-related benefit in Kingsport).

Selections will be made by an expert panel of judges based on an in-person interview and how well the entries meet the judging criteria: customer relationship strategy, story of success overcoming adversity, community involvement, financial strength, best practices, marketing creativity and presented strategies for growth.

Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased in advance online, in person at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, or by calling (423) 392.8811. This event has been sold out for the past four consecutive years. Seating is limited and early ticket purchases are recommended. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The public is invited to attend. Tickets go on sale starting October 5.