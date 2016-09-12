ECU keeping members safe with text fraud alerts

Eastman Credit Union desires to keep members as safe as possible. While data housed in ECU systems is highly-secured, what happens when members use their cards at other locations – outside of ECU?

“We want our members to be assured that we’re doing everything we can to protect them and help them,” said Olan Jones, president and CEO of ECU.

That’s why ECU Visa® debit cards and credit cards are covered by a free 24/7 fraud monitoring service, which constantly monitors cardholder accounts for suspicious or unusual card activity. In the event this type of activity is identified, ECU's fraud service will attempt to contact the member using the available phone numbers. And now, Text Fraud Alerts are available to help protect members by immediately alerting them of potential fraud on their ECU Visa debit or credit card through real-time engagement.

If you have fraud on your card, you are protected by Visa's Zero Liability Card Protection. With this program, cardholders are covered against fraudulent transactions that occur through the Visa system. Therefore, ECU Visa cardholders can shop online or at merchants with comfort in knowing they are covered! Lost or stolen card? Worried about purchasing online? You’re covered!

“Sometimes, you may receive a notification from ECU or ECU’s fraud monitoring service if you are traveling as the card activity may appear suspicious. It’s our way of making sure that your card hasn’t been stolen or compromised. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to let ECU know you are traveling if you plan to use your ECU Visa credit or debit card. You can do this by completing a form within online banking, giving us a call, or visiting a branch,” said Patty Davis, ECU’s director of card services.

Want to know more about TEXT FRAUD ALERTS? Here’s how it works:

It's simple. Eastman Credit Union will automatically alert you via SMS text, phone or email regarding suspicious debit or credit card activity on your personal accounts. You'll receive a fraud alert text message on your mobile phone similar to the following example: "FreeMsg: Eastman CU Fraud Dept: Suspicious txn on card 1234: $52.22 Julie's Jewelry Store. If the transaction is authorized reply "YES," otherwise reply "NO."

If you text "Yes," your card will remain available for use. If you text "No" to tell us it's not your purchase, we will text you a number to call or you may call ECU anytime at 800-999-2328, press option 4 for assistance with your ECU credit or debit card, at the next prompt press option 2 to validate outstanding charges, prevent any further fraud, and start the process of getting you a new card.

Text Fraud Alerts make it faster and easier to detect fraud on your card. This fraud protection service is completely free to members! (SMS text is free to members with mobile service through AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. Other usage costs may apply based on your mobile carrier.)

Members are automatically enrolled in this enhanced service as part of ECU’s fraud protection services. If members want to opt out of this service, they can simply reply "STOP" to the fraud alert text message they receive. If no response is received to the text message, ECU’s fraud monitoring service will attempt to contact members by phone and/or email.

To fully benefit from these services, members should make certain their cell phone number and email address are up-to-date on their ECU account.

“To submit a new cell phone number or email address, please log into ECU Online, choose Secure Forms, and complete the Address Change request to update your information,” said Davis.

“Our top priority is to protect your personal information. We will never ask you for your account number, personal identification number (PIN) or other personal information via a text message or by phone. We may ask for the last four digits of the number of the card involved to verify we have the right person. ECU has all your card information, so if you receive a call or a text asking for the full card information, don’t give it to them,” said Davis.

If you have questions about these fraud protection services, feel free to contact Eastman Credit Union at 800-999-2328, or visit us online to learn more.