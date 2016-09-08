Chamber luncheon features Medal of Honor recipient

The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and its Leadership Kingsport program will host a Medal of Honor recipient for a luncheon on Tuesday, September 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Eastman Road Food City.

The event honors World War II veteran and American hero Hershel “Woody” Williams.

A corporal with the United States Marine Corps., Williams went above and beyond the call of duty and risked his own life on the Island of Iwo Jima, according to a chamber release.

“His courageous actions saved countless lives and earned him the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman,” the release noted.

Williams will recount his amazing story and reflect on what the prestigious honor has meant to him and how it has impacted his life.

“The first time the five-foot-six, 19-year-old Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams tried to join the Marines, in the fall of 1942, he was too short,” the release said. “The second time he tried, a few months later, he wasn’t: The Corps relaxed its height requirements. He immediately enlisted. He was sent to the Pacific with the 3rd Marine Division and placed in a flamethrower/demolition unit.

“Williams took part in the invasion of Guam, which seemed horrific, until he was sent to Iwo Jima the following year. The beach area in Guam was clear and relatively undefended, and the Marines could advance into the jungle. At Iwo, all the jungle cover had been blown away, and the beach became a slaughterhouse ... on February 23, Williams suddenly heard Marines shouting and firing their weapons in the air. Looking up, he saw that the American flag had been raised on Mount Suribachi. Spurred on by the sight, his company surged forward and finally advanced, crossing the first airfield and assaulting the enemy.

“The Japanese defenses were organized around pillboxes of reinforced concrete arranged in pods of three, connected by a system of tunnels. Acting Sgt. Williams saw the American tanks wallowing impotently in the soft volcanic sand. With covering fire from four riflemen, he strapped on a flamethrower and went after the pillboxes. Over the next four hours, he moved through intense enemy fire to assault one Japanese position after another. He climbed on top of one pillbox and stuck the nozzle of his flamethrower through the air vent, killing the soldiers inside and silencing the machine gun.

“When enemy soldiers from another pillbox fixed their bayonets and charged him, he killed them all with a burst of flame from his weapon. He repeatedly returned to his own lines to get new flamethrowers or pick up satchel charges, which he tossed into the pillboxes he had disabled.

“Finally, an opening in the Japanese lines was created, enabling the Marines to advance ... when Williams’ company was taken off the line a week and a half later, only 17 of the 279 men who had hit the beach with the company had not been killed or wounded ... Williams later became active in his church as a lay minister. He served his fellow recipients and their loved ones as chaplain for many years. He is now chaplain emeritus of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.”

The luncheon’s presenting sponsoring is Raymond James, and the title sponsor is BAE Systems.

Associate sponsor is the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council and media sponsor is News 5 WCYB.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by contacting Melissa Gilliam with the Kingsport Chamber at 392-8820 or by e-mail at mgilliam@KingsportChamber.org.

An RSVP is required. Please RSVP by Friday, September 16. Seating is limited.