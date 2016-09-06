State environmental agency puts Kingsport Pavilion on notice

In its notice, the TDEC said a corrective action plan must be submitted to address these deficiencies and that noncompliance would be a violation of the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act.

According to documents filed with the state, the TDEC issued an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit (ARAP) to Merchants Holding Company of San Antonio in July 2007 as part of the construction process for the Kingsport Pavilion shopping center.

The permit allowed for the fill of .14 acres of wetlands and the relocation of 435 feet of stream. In return, MHC was to enhance 1.68 acres of wetlands on the property and relocate the stream into a 574-foot channel.

MHC was to submit a post-construction verification report, annual reporting for five years and place signs around the wetlands and relocated channel to indicate the land was “protected.”

However, in June of this year, the Tennessee Clean Water Network filed a complaint with the TDEC about the Kingsport Pavilion being in noncompliance. Founded in 1998, the TCWN is a nonprofit environmental group located in Knoxville whose focus is to preserve the quality of public water within the state.

The TCWN visited the Kingsport Pavilion property in May and noticed some deficiencies — no signs were posted, the wetlands lacked vegetation and the relocated stream was not flowing. In addition, the TCWN pointed out that no post-construction report or annual reports had been filed with the state.

“Through TCWN’s wetland mitigation inspection program, which aims to ensure these vital water bodies are protected, we discovered Kingsport Pavilion failed to meet the mitigation requirements established in its permit,” said Dana Wright, water policy director at the TCWN. “Through a complaint, we informed TDEC ...(and) TDEC concurred and issued a Notice of Violation against the site.”

The TDEC investigated the property in July and found the stream was in fact not functioning properly, that wetlands plantings were not present and that there was no signage, according to a letter from the agency. TDEC officials also found no reports had been filed during the five-year period.

As a result of its findings, the TDEC notified MHC that a corrective action plan be done, including monitoring and reporting for five years with the first report submitted by the end of October.

Noncompliance would be a violation of the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act, the letter states.

MHC did not respond to emails and phone calls from the Times-News seeking comment on the matter.

“TDEC is taking the proper and necessary steps to ensure this site comes into compliance,” Wright said. “The citizen complaint process is an essential tool in protecting our water resources, and TCWN encourages Tennesseans to use this process when they witness a water quality concern.”

To date, TCWN has been able to protect more than 150 acres of wetlands through its wetland program.