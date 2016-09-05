The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) assessed its mission and looked at its opportunities during a conference — called “Aspire Appalachia: Collaborations in Rural Development” — held in our neck of the woods.

More than 400 economic developers and community leaders from 18 states and the District of Columbia gathered last Wednesday at the Millennium Center to discuss economic development strategies in Appalachia.

Grant writers, not-for-profit directors and elected officials seemed to be everywhere in sight.

“This is a day to figure out who else is engaged here, who else is working on the same goals and the same aspirations as you do,” ARC Federal Co-Chair Earl Gohl, an Obama Administration appointee, said during the opening plenary session.

Established by an act of Congress in 1965, ARC is composed of the governors of the 13 Appalachian states and Gohl. Local participation is provided through multi-county local development districts.

The mission: Bring Appalachia into economic parity with the rest of the United States.

“That lays the foundation for everything we do,” said Bill Shelton, director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “We need to make sure that the (ARC) investments and resources are exactly that.”

What wasn’t addressed during the conference was how the Obama Administration’s so-called “War on Coal” causing the loss of tens of thousands of coal industry jobs has affected that mission.

What also isn’t clear is how ARC would perform under a Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton administration.

ARC’s road ahead is focusing on its five-year strategic plan: Investing in entrepreneurial and business development strategies that strengthen the region’s economy; increasing education and having a ready workforce; investing in infrastructure, especially broadband and transportation; leveraging the region’s natural and cultural heritage assets; and building on the skills of current and next-generation leaders.

In fiscal year 2015, ARC approved more than $101 million in funding for 466 non-highway projects in the region. The agency said these investments will help create or retain more than 23,000 jobs, train more than 23,000 students and workers, attract an additional $204.9 million in other project funding, and leverage $765.8 million in private investments in Appalachia.

One of the main points made at the conference was making investments that make projects sustainable after they are complete.

“We’re not chasing smokestacks like we did in the days before,” Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, pointed out.

Gohl added: “Our job is to start stuff ... to allow local people to take risk. We need to do it in a way where we are all very proud.”

The conference, hosted by the state of Tennessee, also gave state leaders an opportunity to showcase what is working in Tennessee. Attendees got to hear about Gov. Bill Haslam’s plan to ensure that at least 55 percent of Tennesseans have a college degree or certificate by the year 2025. Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett also talked about the state’s “Made in Tennessee” branding on the heels of an announcement that Tennessee tourism’s direct domestic and international travel expenditures reached an all-time high of $18.4 billion in 2015.

The success of Virginia’s Crooked Road 330-mile heritage music trail also got a shout out.

“We talk a lot about the story and who you are because we all are our own individual ... We’re storytellers,” Triplett noted during a breakout session.

To view video of the conference go to www.arc.gov/events/Livestream.asp.